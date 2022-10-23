Join Anker Innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a Chance to Win MEGA Prizes Worth ₦500k

#FeaturebyAnker.
This October, you can be among three lucky winners to walk away with prizes worth up to ₦500,000 in the #SoundOfFreedom challenge!
In celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary, Anker Innovations, a global leader in consumer electronics is inviting Nigerians to express what freedom truly means to them in the #SoundofFreedom challenge. Participants stand a chance to be one of 3 lucky winners who will be rewarded with gift hampers containing favourite lifestyle products worth up to ₦500, 000!
HOW TO PARTICIPATE:
Using the words SOUNDCORE and FREEDOM, create an artistic expression in the form of music, poetry or art.
Upload your entry on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Tiktok with the hashtag #SoundofFreedom.
Tag three friends to follow @ankerofficial.ng on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok and @ankerofficialng on Twitter.
Anker will select the 5 most creative entries which will be posted on the official Anker Innovations page for voting.
The top 3 voted entries will be rewarded with hampers worth N500,000.
About soundcore
soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. Soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations’ family of consumer brands.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula and soundcore.
Shop Anker on Jumia and join the #SoundofFreedom challenge today!
