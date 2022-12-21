ADVERTISEMENT
JET A-1 Scarcity: Looming crises in aviation sector as operators warn of flight disruptions

Solomon Ekanem

Operators in the aviation industry have warned that the scarcity of aviation fuel (JET A-1) may lead to crises in the industry and particularly, flight cancellations in the yuletide session if urgent steps are not taken to resolve the issues.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, Prof Obiora Okonkwo who warned that airlines may be forced to reschedule flights due to the scarcity which may eventually lead to late operations and cancellations in some cases.

The association noted that the unexpected development was highly regrettable and a slap to the image of airline operators in Nigeria especially since the crisis is happening at the time the body would be witnessing mass movement of people for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The aviation sector has long been enmeshed in this crisis owing to the abrupt increment in the price of aviation fuel some months ago.

Domestic carriers in Nigeria had been affected by aviation fuel scarcity a few months ago when the price of the product jumped from about N300 per litre to over N600 per litre.

A report by Philips Consulting Limited revealed that in 2022, the Nigerian aviation sector spent $192 billion in purchasing aviation fuel alone. In the first six months of 2022, there was a significant increase in the price of aviation fuel as it rose by more than 70%.

The increment has been traced to the Russian-Ukraine war which has kept the prices of brent crude steadily increasing as it had risen by 11% since the war started.

The statement by the airline operators further noted “While we do our utmost best to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, we plead for the understanding of the travelling public in the circumstance.

We also call on the concerned authorities including product importers and marketers to do their best to resolve this ugly situation so as to ease the stress it brings on the travelling public.”

According to the President, Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria, Kingsley Nwokeoma, domestic carriers may have to suspend operations over the scarcity of aviation fuel.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.
