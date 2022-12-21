JET A-1 Scarcity: Looming crises in aviation sector as operators warn of flight disruptions

The association noted that the unexpected development was highly regrettable and a slap to the image of airline operators in Nigeria especially since the crisis is happening at the time the body would be witnessing mass movement of people for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The aviation sector has long been enmeshed in this crisis owing to the abrupt increment in the price of aviation fuel some months ago.

Domestic carriers in Nigeria had been affected by aviation fuel scarcity a few months ago when the price of the product jumped from about N300 per litre to over N600 per litre.

A report by Philips Consulting Limited revealed that in 2022, the Nigerian aviation sector spent $192 billion in purchasing aviation fuel alone. In the first six months of 2022, there was a significant increase in the price of aviation fuel as it rose by more than 70%.

The increment has been traced to the Russian-Ukraine war which has kept the prices of brent crude steadily increasing as it had risen by 11% since the war started.

The statement by the airline operators further noted “While we do our utmost best to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, we plead for the understanding of the travelling public in the circumstance.

We also call on the concerned authorities including product importers and marketers to do their best to resolve this ugly situation so as to ease the stress it brings on the travelling public.”