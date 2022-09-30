Jameson Irish Whiskey to celebrate Nigeria’s 62nd Independence all October long

From celebrating global musical wins from our favourite artists on social media to toasting to new job opportunities, new love, and personal wins with smooth Jameson cocktails, Nigerian people know how turn any event into moments that stand the test of time.

Nigerian Independence weekend is a perfect excuse to bring together your friends and family to eat, drink, dance, build new friendships, and vibe with other fearless Nigerians.

Are you and your friends in need of Independence weekend plans?

Need more reasons to enjoy this October?

Consider celebrating with Jameson all October with the following activities:

October 1st – Jameson Connects (Lagos)

Every year, Jameson takes over Independence Day with its brand-owned experience, Jameson Connects. The goal of Jameson Connects is simple: to create memorable and engaging experiences for Jameson lovers to enjoy. This year’s Jameson Connects experience will entertain you with graffiti installations, D.I.Y tie-and-dye stations, free haircuts, nail art, alternative music, a Jameson Masterclass, Gourmet Street Food and of course, smooth Jameson cocktails.

Join us on Saturday 1st October from 3pm.

Want tickets to this year’s Jameson Connects Independence experience? Click here. (https://tix.africa/discover/jamesoncnt)

You want to know more about this celebration? Follow us on Instagram @jamesonngr

Jameson events are strictly enjoyed by 18+. Please consume Jameson Irish Whiskey responsibly. October 1st - November 30th – #JamesonIndependencePromo (In-Stores; throughout Nigeria)

Jameson’s Independence Day Limited-Edition Pack In the spirit of Nigerian Independence, Jameson Irish Whiskey has designed limited-edition packaging that visually depicts the moments that bring Nigerians together. Starting October 1st, when

you visit your favourite supermarket and take a trip down the wines & spirits aisle, as you pick up a beloved Jameson bottle for that Saturday house party or as a congratulatory gift to your colleague, take a minute to examine the Jameson packaging.

Jameson’s hope is that the artwork on the box reminds you of the past moments you’ve

celebrated with friends and gingers you for the new memories you’re about to create as you purchase this new bottle of triple-distilled, twice as smooth Irish whiskey.

Buy a bottle of Jameson this October and create new #MomentsThatBringUsTogether. These limited edition Jameson packs can be found in major supermarkets across Nigeria.

Win a Trip to Dublin

Not only is this limited-edition packaging special because of what it represents, but this packaging can help you stand a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Dublin, Ireland too! If you buy a bottle of Jameson encased in a limited-edition pack, you’ll see a QR code embedded in the artwork. Scan the QR code and follow the instructions for a chance to win a trip with 2 of your friends to Dublin, Ireland.Buy Jameson & Enjoy it with Style

One thing Jameson lovers are known for is their unique sense of style. You’ll most likely be able to tell them apart from the crowd simply by the way they’re dressed. Jameson’s commitment to shedding light on alternative fashion brands, influencers, and content creators in Nigeria birthed the idea to participate in Nigerian fashion in a cool and culturally relevant way this October.

Cue in Jameson’s Limited-Edition branded adire.

Buy a bottle of Jameson at participating Shoprite, Spar, Prince Ebeano, Justrite and other supermarkets and receive 2-yards of this custom Jameson adire with your purchase. Jameson wants to celebrate with Nigerians in as many ways as possible this October. As you connect with your best people over Jameson’s triple-distilled Irish whiskey, go ahead and sew an amazing dress or the coolest trousers for a special occasion, courtesy of Jameson.

Want to get your hands on some Jameson adire during the month of October? Buy a bottle of Jameson from the following outlets throughout Nigeria

More information on www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-ng/

---