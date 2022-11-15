RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Infinix to hold Live Sales for all its Hot 20 Series & Note 12 Series Smartphones

Infinix to hold Live Sales for all its Hot 20 Series & Note 12 Series Smartphones
Infinix to hold Live Sales for all its Hot 20 Series & Note 12 Series Smartphones

Infinix is definitely on a roll, right after releasing its latest device, HOT20i, the smartphone brand will be having a live sale for all smartphone in its HOT20& NOTE 12 Series. The sales which will happen live on Instagram will take place on Wednesday, 16th of November 2022 at 12noon.

Infinix Hot Series Ambassador, Liquorose will be hosting the event, other celebrities like, Alexx Ekubo and Nancy Isime, will also be participating in the live sales.

The catch here is that apart from the smartphones being heavily discounted, at the start of the sales, a unit of the Smart6 device will be sold for N100.

Halfway through the live sales, a unit of the newly released HOT20i will go for 500 naira and at the end of the live sales, a unit of NOTE 12 will be sold for 1000.

Several discount coupons will be up for grabs and Infinix will also have a question and answer segment where winners stand to win a goody bag from Infinix Nigeria and airtime.

Another good news is that buyers of the Hot 20 Series & Note 12 Series will have their smartphones delivered that day or the next after purchase (applicable to Lagos and Abuja only).

To learn more about the live sales and more fun stuff from Infinix Nigeria, follow them across their social media pages:

