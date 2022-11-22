Infinix Nigeria partners with Paris Game Week for International E- sport and Mobile Gaming Exhibition

This partnership was born from the tech giant’s commitment to providing devices that are capable of gaming with long lasting batteries and super-fast processors.

The Paris Game show which ran from Wednesday, November 2nd 2022 to Sunday, 6th November 2022 brought together several mobile gaming lovers and allowed them enjoy the thrilling experience of competing with one another to win several prizes.

With the partnership, Infinix has not only contributed largely to the mobile gaming industry but have also united gamers through this affiliation.

