How to find out if your iPhone is fake or original

The ICT hub is leveraging digital technology and just recently lunched her E-commerce website www.bluradish.com for easy, safe and convenient gadget shopping experience.

The founder and Managing Director of the parents company,Bluradish Limited, Mr. Amuzat Waris Omotola is himself, an individual passionate about leveraging technology to solve common challenges surrounding purchase of gadgets such as fake, substandards and overpriced gadgets. As an astute entrepreneur with the zest for customer education, he is keen on educating the general gadgets customer base of top electronic and device brands on the features and uses of their expensive but powerful gadgets helping them resultantly be more productive and have an enjoyable user experience.

Being a top brand that have served the needs of thousands of users and customers and attracted the endorsement of top celebrities such as Oxlade (Ku Lo Sa Cronner), Skibii etc, bluradish is committed to bring the power house of the entire Nigeria iPhone and gadgets hub.

Powered by a visionary entrepreneur-leader, Amuzat Waris Omotola, the company is fully dedicated to serve the needs of the Nigeria and African gadget market from The Computer Village, Ikeja,Lagos and it's new watershed digital solutions bringing ease and convenience to gadgets acquisition to Nigeria, Africa and the world.

Bluradishgadgethub is ready to serve, select your menu at bluradish.com

