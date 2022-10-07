RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

How to avoid Omo-onile troubles in Lagos

Dennis Isong

If you ask anyone that has bought or hoping to buy land in Lagos about their obstacles in buying such land, they would tell you about the fear of an encounter with omo-onile.

Avoiding omo-onile troubles in lagos
Avoiding omo-onile troubles in lagos

Some people have vowed never to buy in Lagos again because of the bitter experience with these people. No matter where you hope to buy land in Lagos, you are highly likely to have an encounter with them.

Read Also

Omo-oniles ly, someone sells it and gives you its papers. Then, other members of the family get wind of it and instead of fighting the seller, they decide to harass you.

And if care is not taken, you may end up paying for and multiple times because they just keep showing up.

Omo-onile are not calm people you can take with leniency. They can be a big bone in your throat. You have to stand firm and serious if you don’t want your land property taken away from you.

Buying land is not that simple-it involves a lot. This omo-onile may sell to multiple people, thereby causing serious trouble. And if you are not the type that likes while you may end up leaving that land out of frustration.

Alhaji Dauda, for the past 6 years is still having issues with them. Alhaji is a very tough man and the more they give him troubles, the more he is bent on not leaving the land. It even got to the point of going diabolical, yet, he didn’t budge.

One thing about other omo-online groups is that prevention is better than cure. Avoid them as much as you can and how you do this, I will highlight them in this article.

Not all Lawyers can handle this for you, that’s why you need a Lawyer who specializes in property Law. He/she will be able to handle it properly based on professionalism and experience.

A land surveyor should:

-Read the coordinate of the plot with his GPS (Global Positioning System) and other instruments

-Compare the coordinate readings with the ones in the land survey if there is a copy already.

If it corresponds, then your lawyer/agent should go to Alausa with a copy to find out if the land is under Government acquisition or not. The response from Alausa will determine if you should move to the next stage or not.

These papers are important to be properly done:

-The land surveys

-Deeds of Assignment

-Land receipt

-Certificate of Occupancy

-Government consent should be prepared.

When an omo-onile sees a Lawyer who knows her onion, they are hesitant to mess up, so they comply level-headed. Your Lawyer will organize a meeting between you and representatives of omo-one and all families involved in the said land transaction and make sure they append their signatures for proper documentation.

You can go ahead with developing your land because after all these are achieved, it means that your property is safe.

Each stage of development might involve the interference of omo-onile. That is why your Lawyer should meet them for negotiation before you start development at all just to avoid waste of materials because they could beat and harass your workers on site and that’s entirely a major issue.

If the news spreads, site workers may be unwilling to work on your site even if it’s all settled. Now, another issue is that if anyone is killed or maimed in the process of chaos, this issue might drain you for years because definitely, it will end up in court.

Meanwhile, you should also put into consideration the “Community Development Association.” You don’t want to keep having issues with these people because having so much trouble with them may end up extending your project to the stage of getting tempted to abandon it.

So, it’s advisable that your Lawyer meets them ahead and discusses and negotiates a settlement.

Once this is done and the original receipt is given, you don’t have any problem going forward. Then your project will certainly move on smoothly without any interference/ disruption and will be completed within the stipulated time frame.

Dennis Isong Dennis Isong Dennis Isong helps individuals invest right in Real estate. For questions on this article or enquiring about Real estate. Email: Dennis@Landproperty.ng or Whatsapp/Call +2348164741041

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The president of Nigeria details how the N20.5 trillion budget proposed for 2023 would be spent

The president of Nigeria details how the N20.5 trillion budget proposed for 2023 would be spent

How to avoid Omo-onile troubles in Lagos

How to avoid Omo-onile troubles in Lagos

Elon Musk gets deadline to complete Twitter deal as court halts trial

Elon Musk gets deadline to complete Twitter deal as court halts trial

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

Finally, a card you can share with your dependants and still have total control!

Finally, a card you can share with your dependants and still have total control!

Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos

Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos

Made For Selfie Vlog: itel releases S18 series with 7GB RAM and 32MP camera

Made For Selfie Vlog: itel releases S18 series with 7GB RAM and 32MP camera

Zanzibar sets out plan to build the worlds tallest eco-friendly tower

Zanzibar sets out plan to build the worlds tallest eco-friendly tower

Safaricom gets approval to launch M-PESA in Ethiopia

Safaricom gets approval to launch M-PESA in Ethiopia

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

3 Nigerians wins $30,000 prize in Web3 Mara Hackathon (Team Mastermind)

3 Nigerians clinch $30,000 grand prize in Web3 Mara hackathon

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

BREAKING: Govt seals Dangote Cement factory over alleged tax evasion

Bolt car 4

My Experience as the Largest Fleet Owner in Lagos on Bolt – Olaniran Oni

Elon Musk reinitiates deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion

Elon Musk reinitiates deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion