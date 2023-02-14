ADVERTISEMENT
How Payday 3:0 is connecting Africa to the world

How Payday 3:0 is connecting Africa to the world
How Payday 3:0 is connecting Africa to the world

Payday, a fintech startup providing cross-border payment solutions and Virtual card solution for it's global users has unveiled the 3:0 version of the super app.

For a long time, cross-border transactions for Africans have been a constant source of pain and while the rest of the world keeps progressing towards a tight-knit global economy, the African continent has, more or less, been left behind.

Payday, a neobank for African professionals have introduce it's 3:0 version to further solve the problem of Africans finding it difficult to connect to the global world.

Payday is a remittance App that enables swift borderless online payments services for Africa, thereby connecting its users with vast opportunities around the world in split seconds.

The Payday 3:0 has more features like Virtual USD card (both Mastercard & Visa), access to more currencies like USD, GBP, EUR, CAD, currency swap feature, option to add your account details to platforms like Deel to receive your salary in minutes instead of days and a few other features.

Payday 3.0 has a more compact experience for receiving, sending, and spending your money without limitations and connecting Africa to the world just got much easier.

Looking for a reliable and secure way to transfer money globally? Look no further than Payday! With its innovative features.

Visit http://usepayday.app.link/ to get the latest version of Africa's most sought after fintech platform.

