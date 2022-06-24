House queries NNPC officials over $49m refineries contract

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, now Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, awarded the contract to the firm in 2019, for the first phase of the rehabilitation of the refineries.

During an investigative hearing held in Abuja with the company officials present, the Chairman of the committee, Ganiyu Johnson, said the lawmakers had discovered irregularities in the cause of probing into the current state of the refineries.

Johnson also blamed the NNPC for failing to carry out regular turnaround maintenance of the facilities.

The committee asked both parties in the deal to submit all evidences of the contract, approval by the Federal Executive Council and proof of payments, including the level of work.

In a similar event, the House Committee on Public Accounts, on Thursday, demanded to be provided with copies of the budgets of the National Pension Commission from 2019 to 2022 from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Director-General of the Budget Office.

The Chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke, at the investigative hearing of the committee over audit queries issued by the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, directed the Clerk to the Committee to write the OSGF and the Budget Office to get these details.

Oke gave the edict after the committee queried the representative of the Director-General of PENCOM, Anyim Nyerere.