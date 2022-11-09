High-flying entertainer and tech expert ShoJay, reveals plans to launch his new reality mini-series

The capital and I, is a reality miniseries that shows life in the Capital city, through his eyes, giving viewers a different bird’s eye view of living in Abuja, but in a contrast from the stereotype which often depicts Abuja youth as loud, delinquent, wayward, or “fake”.

His new series will showcase corporate achievers who operate legit businesses and endeavors that are enviable, yet still live life to the fullest.

Pulse Nigeria

Tseghomi “ShoJay” Oteri, the Founder/CEO of GeekHub Enterprise Technologies Limited is among the elite few who have proven to be multi-dimensional when it comes to professional endeavors.

The crisp looking, eloquently spoken ShoJay, as he is popularly known, doubles as a premium lifestyle connoisseur, RnB musician, Influencer and IT Expert with over 12 years’ IT industry experience.

Pulse Nigeria

He garnered his IT experience over long years working with IT Giants like Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Also being an IT consultant, providing service delivery to an IOC in Nigeria, among many other portfolios.

He is certified in core IT and Project Management based competences like ITIL, PMP, CCNA, MTA, SIX SIGMA (Green Belt), AGILE, AWS, to mention but a few.

He is a successful entrepreneur who has built several thriving ventures, especially in the tech and entertainment industries.

He has proven his business acumen in the competitive sector of Information Technology, through his company; GeekHub Enterprise Technologies Limited, an indigenous Information Technology solutions company, which has been rolling out innovative solutions that have helped transform a lot of businesses and Government Agencies across the country, delivering value for money and customer satisfaction.

Pulse Nigeria

Under his leadership, GeekHub has grown to become a household name, staking a claim as one of the value driven enterprises operating in the tech space in Nigeria.

ShoJay Oteri strongly believes that adoption of Digital Technology solutions in this age is vital for the transformation of businesses and the business landscape as a whole.

According to him “technology has changed how businesses operate and the way in which individuals work. Business and technology have become interwoven, and it’s hard to consider one without the other.”

ShoJay has always been a creative and innovative individual since his formative years. Before tech, ShoJay’s first love was music and his involvement in the entertainment scene dates as far back as 2000’s during his undergraduate years at University of Maiduguri when he was very active in music.

Blessed with a unique voice and style, ShoJay continues to record and produce music, and continues to grow his fanbase.

ShoJay, is highly sought after for his oratory skills and public speaking repertoire.

He has been involved in high profile events as a host or Master of Ceremony.

Having identified his “two sides of the coin”, he works every day to fully maximize his potential in these industries, creating real value in high ticket closing and influencing, which can be leveraged by brands and businesses looking to promote their products and services.

Following his life’s journey and how me makes the best of everyday, not just working as a corporate individual, heading a Tech Company, he enjoys everyday by living and promoting a premium lifestyle.

He is propelled by a life of purpose and giving back to society.

Being a founding member and Trustee of the NGO, Lit Nation Youth Association, he demonstrates his inherent passion for giving the less privileged a better life, through charitable causes.

ShoJay also founded the Rich Youth Mentorship program, designed to groom men and women to be ready for the dynamics of life by affording them the opportunity to learn life skills in real time, teaching them how to navigate society and create value that they can offer.

ShoJay’s charisma and intellectual prowess has also led to the growth of his community called The Guy’z Angle; a platform he uses to mentor young Nigerian men and share nuggets about life, relationships and business. Segments of The Guyz Angle include GA Coaching, GA Women, GA business and GA Merchandise.

Now, whether you know him as ShoJay or as Mr. Oteri, this multi-talented, multi-dimensional, polymath of an individual has proven that flexibility is possible and comes with many advantages.

You could catch him hosting an event, singing on stage, or at a business meeting, negotiating and closing high level deals. All going to show his level of dynamism.

---