RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Here’s your chance to win Infinix’s newly launched 60MP OIS ZERO 20 Smartphone and Cash Prize in the #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero Challenge

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByInfinix

Here’s your chance to win Infinix’s newly launched 60MP OIS ZERO 20 Smartphone and Cash Prize in the #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero Challenge
Here’s your chance to win Infinix’s newly launched 60MP OIS ZERO 20 Smartphone and Cash Prize in the #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero Challenge

Barely few weeks after Infinix launched the zero 20 smartphone which is the first and only device with a 60mp OIS front camera, the tech giants have announced the start of its #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero challenge.The Zero 20 launched on October 6th, 2022 at Legend Hotel, Lagos.

Read Also

With the impact of covid19, remote office meetings, TikTok videos, live broadcasts and vlogs have become a thing and this has significantly increased the importance of the front camera. Now more than ever how clearly you see yourself and the world around you is of utmost importance, it’s for this reason that Infinix released the ZERO 20 which is the first and only smartphone that has a 60MP OIS front camera and gives you what you need to take pictures and record video content clearly, it allows you #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero.

The aim of the challenge is to encourage budding and aspiring content creators, tech lovers and innovators and also those who like to take and share pictures and videos across their social media pages to start their journey to becoming professional content creators with Infinix.

The #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero challenge will run for three weeks from 21st October 2022 to 11th November 2022 and you stand a chance to win the newly launched Zero 20, cash prize of 100,000 and 10,000 weekly.

To participate, follow these easy steps:

  • Aspiring and budding content creators and those interested are to create a 2mins video/vlog content on any lifestyle activity (Fashion, Product Reviews, Real Estate, Beauty, professional advice etc.)
  • Follow @infinixnigeria, use the hashtag- #captureyourownstoryfromzero, and upload on tiktok or IG

Infinix will then on a weekly basis select two winners who followed the instructions and have the most creative vlog/ video content.

To keep up with more details about how to participate and win, follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByInfinix

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s your chance to win Infinix’s newly launched 60MP OIS ZERO 20 Smartphone and Cash Prize in the #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero Challenge

Here’s your chance to win Infinix’s newly launched 60MP OIS ZERO 20 Smartphone and Cash Prize in the #CaptureYourOwnStoryFromZero Challenge

See the admirable and unexpected sacrifice the governor of Nairobi made for his people

See the admirable and unexpected sacrifice the governor of Nairobi made for his people

54gene co-founder and CEO Abasi Ene-Obong resigns 2 months after company laid off 95 employees

54gene co-founder and CEO Abasi Ene-Obong resigns 2 months after company laid off 95 employees

Average air ticket prices in Nigeria rise by 96.87% in one year

Average air ticket prices in Nigeria rise by 96.87% in one year

Top 10 African countries with the highest rate of infant mortality

Top 10 African countries with the highest rate of infant mortality

TikTok set to add age restrictions for live-streaming content

TikTok set to add age restrictions for live-streaming content

WhatsApp users send in over 66,000 reports as app records downtime

WhatsApp users send in over 66,000 reports as app records downtime

WhatsApp disrupted in several countries

WhatsApp disrupted in several countries

See how Botswana is planning to replace Russia in the energy market

See how Botswana is planning to replace Russia in the energy market

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter's former CEO, Jack Dorsey launches new app, Bluesky Social

Get a paid internship and mentorship with a top company in Nigeria.

Get a paid internship and mentorship with a top company in Nigeria

Twitch Icons Ninja and Pokimane Move Away From Live Streaming Platform (Unsplash)

Twitch Icons Ninja and Pokimane move away from live streaming platform

Join Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a chance to win MEGA prizes worth ₦500k. (Anker)

Join Anker Innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a Chance to Win MEGA Prizes Worth ₦500k