Heineken deepens partnership with Ikoyi Club 1938, launches bespoke main house and golf section bars

L-R: Sade Morgan, Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries PLC; Hans Essaadi, Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Breweries PLC; Ademola Mumuney, Chairman, Ikoyi Club 1938; Yanju Scott, Trustee, Ikoyi Club 1938, and Chief Dr. Kolawole B. Jamodu (CFR), Chairman, Nigerian Breweries PLC at the opening of the Ikoyi Club 1938 main house and golf section Heineken bars in Lagos.
L-R: Sade Morgan, Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries PLC; Hans Essaadi, Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Breweries PLC; Ademola Mumuney, Chairman, Ikoyi Club 1938; Yanju Scott, Trustee, Ikoyi Club 1938, and Chief Dr. Kolawole B. Jamodu (CFR), Chairman, Nigerian Breweries PLC at the opening of the Ikoyi Club 1938 main house and golf section Heineken bars in Lagos.

Nigeria's premium lager beer, Heineken, reinforced its status as Nigeria's foremost brand in bringing people together as it launched two unique bespoke bars at the Ikoyi Club 1938’s main house and golf section.

The Heineken bars combine many of the attributes of the exclusive and beautiful terrace that has come to be associated with Nigeria’s longest-standing membership-only club; applying them to ensure all members are treated to elevated moments of camaraderie.

“Today is a proud moment for our company, as it sees the most prestigious beer brand, Heineken, strengthen its partnership with Nigeria’s most prestigious member’s club,” said Hans Essaadi, Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Breweries PLC.

Our partnership with the Ikoyi Club 1938 dates back a long time. Predecessors of mine and countless number of people have come through the doors of the club, hence, we are excited about the opportunity to connect with thousands of Nigerians – who can now experience the welcoming, global nature of the brand as they go about their activities of choice. We look forward to a continued partnership built on the scaled success of both institutions,” Essaadi said.

Heineken’s choice of a premium partnership with the Ikoyi Club reiterates its world-class quality and taste for excellence. For the Club, the landmark event signals a renewed commitment to offering members best-in-class social experiences.

Speaking on the partnership, Ademola Lawal Mumuney, Chairman, Ikoyi Club 1938 affirmed that, “Ikoyi Club 1938 is happy with the sustained commitment of Nigerian Breweries and particularly, Heineken to elevating experiences for members of the club. This partnership dates back to the earliest iterations of the Nigeria Golf Cup, so it is only fitting that today, we officially open the Heineken bar at the golf section of the club. This, coupled with the Heineken bars at the Main House all but assure a heightened experience for our members.”

More key figures present at the ceremony include Chief Kolawole Jamodu, Chairman, Nigerian Breweries PLC; Yanju Scott, Trustee, Ikoyi Club 1938; Sade Morgan, Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries PLC; Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries PLC; Martin Kochl, Supply Chain Director, Nigerian Breweries PLC; Ben Wessels Boer, Finance Director, Nigerian Breweries PLC; Adewunmi Akintola, Vice Chairman, Ikoyi Club 1938; Abiodun Akinjayeju, Honorable Treasurer, Ikoyi Club 1938; Funso Ayeni, Head of Trade Marketing, Nigerian Breweries PLC; Oluwagbemiga Sowemimo, Bar Adviser, Ikoyi Club 1938, amongst a host of other important attendees.

Heineken has a storied history of pushing the boundaries of consumer satisfaction by engaging its consumers through responsible and socially-stimulating experiences and its newly opened bars at the Ikoyi Club 1938 are bound to give all visitors a riveting experience.

