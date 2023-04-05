Greenpeg bags Siemens' Award, commits to promoting innovation and excellence in Africa

The event took place at the Siemens SSA regional headquarters in Johannesburg, a few weeks back.

Greenpeg stands at the intersection of manufacturing and production, de-risking and procuring original manufacturing equipment to facilities- from Food & beverages, power, and energy oil and gas, to renewable energy industries.

After 13 years of excellent service delivery, Siemens has recognized the lagos-based service integration company as its Overall Best Partner in the African region for the 2022 financial year.

The process and factory automation giant uses the award to celebrate members facilitating high-quality service and customer satisfaction.

Speaking on the award's significance, Mr. Bolaji Adekunle, Greenpeg's CEO, credits the company’s unwavering commitment to helping businesses embrace transformation as its driving force. "Winning this award is a testament to our commitment to delivering only the best equipment and service. Using the rich product knowledge and our team's industry experience, We have achieved much success helping our numerous customers transition from obsolete devices into current replacements, software, and hardware, that facilitates seamless operation and reduces downtime."

Greenpeg is particularly proud of its success in helping industries become more energy-efficient by reducing the high cost of energy through its innovative products. "The high cost of energy is already a global problem.

Through our international group of technical partners, we've procured energy monitoring systems that help our clients track, eliminate waste and embrace a lean & sustainable production," Mr. Adekunle said.

Greenpeg now seeks to deliver faster and more efficient innovative transformation to African industries through local stock distribution and manpower development. "Industrial parts like VFDs, electric motors, sensors, circuit breakers, power supply, and relays are essential but facilities are unable to get them faster due to logistic restrictions. That's why we use the online store to facilitate local distribution of these critical spare to and reduce downtime".

Speaking further, Mr. Adekunle Greenpeg's mission is to facilitate manpower through its industrial training program and on-the-production-line support. "Our engineers are factory-trained by international technical partners, including Siemens, to support several clients with upgrades on their production lines for increased production efficiency. Similarly, we've improved Greenpeg Academy (GACA) with state-of-the-art taring rigs, making it a hub for industrial training in Nigeria. GACA is Siemens-certified and we seek to leverage these opportunities to improve manpower development in Africa and produce more Siemens-certified engineers".

