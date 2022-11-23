Grand Square reaffirms commitment to customers with Black Friday Mega Sales

During the period of the ‘Mega Sales’, customers will enjoy huge discounts of up to 75% across the different product categories, including beverages, supermarket, wines & spirits, electronics and appliances. Grand Square is offering these sales in partnership with different international and local brands.

“Our customers have come to know us by our commitment of having the deals and prices, and we are expanding on this promise to offer these three days of ‘Mega Sales’, to uphold our promise as well as reward our customers for their patronage. We have done this over the years and we are delighted to be able to do it again this year at an even bigger scale. We have partnered with leading international and local brands to be able to offer these huge sales, and we believe it will be a rewarding experience for our customers,” said Grand Square Management.

Pulse Nigeria

Grand Square has confirmed that there is a wide range of exciting deals and discounts at this event, and encourages customers to take advantage of the Black Friday shopping event to possibly stock up for the Christmas season, but also hinted at another sales campaign at the end of the year as well.

Grand Square has been in operations for about 35 years in the Nigerian market, with outlets in Lagos, Abuja and Kano, and has consistently put customers first. Earlier in the year, it announced that its Ikeja, Lagos outlet was now fully powered by solar electricity, making Grand Square one of the first retail stores in the country to do so, and emphasizes the brand’s commitment to customers but also the environment.

Asides the ‘Mega Sales’ Grand Square says it has planned a wholesome experience for customers, and encourages customers to follow their social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated about other benefits that will be announced this period.

---