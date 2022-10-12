Google's cloud services set to accept crypto as payment method

The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is a platform developed by Google with the target of delivering services and products based on information technology to businesses, IT professionals, and developers.

These services (over 90 of them) are deliverables that act as leverages for these professionals to work more efficiently, gain more flexibility, and enable a strategic advantage.

The platform also offers major services including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-service (SaaS) which are available for users based on their primary computing needs.

Google cloud services has shown a steady growth feature over the years as it has come to represent nine percent of all revenue for Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Three years ago, Google cloud’s revenue contribution to Alphabet was less than six percent.

It was also noticed that some of Google cloud services partners are crypto companies, thus the reason the company has decided to enable cryptocurrency as a payment option starting early next year.

In order to enable crypto payments, Google will be using Coinbase Commerce, a solution offered by Coinbase to integrate cryptocurrency payments on websites.

"We want to make building in Web3 faster and easier, and this partnership with Coinbase helps developers get one step closer to that goal," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

According to Amit Zavery, vice president and general manager and head of platform at Google Cloud, Google will in the near future, allow many more customers to make payments using cryptocurrency.