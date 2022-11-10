Google modifies Gmail interface with 3 new features

With the recent announcement, users can no longer revert to the old interface as this new feature will now be the permanent style for the mail app.’ In a recent blog post, Google confirmed that the new integrated view which will now show Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the mail window will now become the standard for users who have enabled Chat.

Google also stated that users can use the quick settings on the app to customize this new interface to include the apps which are mostly important to the users.

Recall Google recently transitioned from Hangouts to Google Chat early this month as it announced it had shut down the old messaging platform. Google chats which has now become the new messaging feature has been integrated into the new Gmail interface.

With users having the ability to customize the feature on the app, Google has made it very easy to have users stay on top of every important feature they want to have on their screens and also reduces the need to switch between other applications, windows or tabs while in use.

When Chats was earlier launched, users could only use it when it was configured but with the new feature, Chat has already been configured on the right side of Gmail app and users have been spared the hassles of configuring it first before use.