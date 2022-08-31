RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Give your home a Sujimoto makeover as Sujimoto introduces a marketplace for luxury furniture, doors, sanitary wares and building materials

Whether you live in Ikorodu or Ikoyi, everyone loves the luxury life! An impressive looking home, with unique fittings and furnishing has a way of rubbing off positively on the confidence and self-esteem of the owners. Sujimoto has brought in Motomart to give you an opportunity to experience what luxury feels like. From sanitary wares to doors, furniture, home and general building materials, you no longer have to break the bank to afford these things. Whether your budget is 79,000naira per door or 500,000naira, your needs can be met with Motomart.

While it is generally believed that giving your home a luxury makeover is expensive, we at Motomart believe that living the luxury life should not cost all your life’s savings, neither should a comfortable home cost an arm and a leg. This is why we have erased the middle men by creating Motomart –a one-stop-shop for affordable furniture, sanitary wares and building materials. Our intention is to give Nigerians the opportunity to get a Sujimoto home makeover at an affordable price that cannot be gotten anywhere else.

Motomart is the one-stop shop for luxury and affordable furniture, sanitary wares and building materials. Imagine getting Orile and Mushin price with way better quality sanitary wares, furniture, internal doors, security doors and building materials. Sujimoto group have always been known for delivering nothing but quality, this is the same standard that is noticed with all Motomart products. This is why Sujimoto has partnered with different OEMs from Asia, Europe and other parts of the world to make sure standards are met and quality is not compromised.

From excotic Swarovski Crystal Chandelliers to Porcelanosa sanitary wares, doors and Moto sanitary wares, Motomart is on a mission to bring sophistication into your home. The WPC doors and security doors with smart locks are pieces not seen everywhere, but now accessable and affordable with Motomart. Every Chandelier gotten from the company gives a statement of glee and glamour. The home can never be the same again.

Whether you are a developers, contractors, Construction Company or an interior designer, there is now a direct access to affordable and durable products with Motomart. From the plethora of products, every building and home decor need can be met, and as an added value, Motomart offers free delivery to any location in Lagos.

To visit the showroom, please call Kennedy on +2349079436768 or Mojisola on +2349038909401.

Follow on Instagram: @motomart.ng

