Give your home a Sujimoto makeover as Sujimoto introduces a marketplace for luxury furniture, doors, sanitary wares and building materials

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

While it is generally believed that giving your home a luxury makeover is expensive, we at Motomart believe that living the luxury life should not cost all your life’s savings, neither should a comfortable home cost an arm and a leg. This is why we have erased the middle men by creating Motomart –a one-stop-shop for affordable furniture, sanitary wares and building materials. Our intention is to give Nigerians the opportunity to get a Sujimoto home makeover at an affordable price that cannot be gotten anywhere else.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Motomart is the one-stop shop for luxury and affordable furniture, sanitary wares and building materials. Imagine getting Orile and Mushin price with way better quality sanitary wares, furniture, internal doors, security doors and building materials. Sujimoto group have always been known for delivering nothing but quality, this is the same standard that is noticed with all Motomart products. This is why Sujimoto has partnered with different OEMs from Asia, Europe and other parts of the world to make sure standards are met and quality is not compromised.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

From excotic Swarovski Crystal Chandelliers to Porcelanosa sanitary wares, doors and Moto sanitary wares, Motomart is on a mission to bring sophistication into your home. The WPC doors and security doors with smart locks are pieces not seen everywhere, but now accessable and affordable with Motomart. Every Chandelier gotten from the company gives a statement of glee and glamour. The home can never be the same again.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Whether you are a developers, contractors, Construction Company or an interior designer, there is now a direct access to affordable and durable products with Motomart. From the plethora of products, every building and home decor need can be met, and as an added value, Motomart offers free delivery to any location in Lagos.

Pulse Nigeria

To visit the showroom, please call Kennedy on +2349079436768 or Mojisola on +2349038909401.

Follow on Instagram: @motomart.ng

---