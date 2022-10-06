RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Get up to 11% interest on your savings with iNest by FCMB!

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByFCMB

Get up to 11% interest on your savings with iNest by FCMB!
Get up to 11% interest on your savings with iNest by FCMB!

Are you really saving the best way if you’re not getting the best interest? Switch to iNest (please hyperlink iNest) by FCMB today, and you get to enjoy up to 11% on your savings.

Read Also

Get up to 11% interest on your savings with iNest by FCMB!
Get up to 11% interest on your savings with iNest by FCMB! Pulse Nigeria

iNest by FCMB is a cool savings platform that allows you do a number of things like:

  • Getting up to 11% interest on your savings
  • Automating your savings daily, weekly or monthly and linking it with your bank account or debit card. 
  • Saving towards a goal or multiple goals. 
  • Tracking your savings goal till completion and lots more. 

We bet your savings platform doesn’t give you these goodies. Switch to iNEST today! Click https://on.fcmb.com/iNest-Pulse to start saving right away.

#FCMB #MyBankAndI #inest

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByFCMB

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Redmi A1 + : The most affordable Redmi yet

Redmi A1 + : The most affordable Redmi yet

My Experience as the Largest Fleet Owner in Lagos on Bolt – Olaniran Oni

My Experience as the Largest Fleet Owner in Lagos on Bolt – Olaniran Oni

Get up to 11% interest on your savings with iNest by FCMB!

Get up to 11% interest on your savings with iNest by FCMB!

'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back

'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back

Infinix and Royal Observatory Greenwich renew corporate partnership ahead of ZERO ULTRA launch

Infinix and Royal Observatory Greenwich renew corporate partnership ahead of ZERO ULTRA launch

The World Bank has reduced Kenya’s growth projection for 2023 to 5%

The World Bank has reduced Kenya’s growth projection for 2023 to 5%

Agriculture: How Lagos created over 300,000 jobs in 3 years – Commissioner

Agriculture: How Lagos created over 300,000 jobs in 3 years – Commissioner

NGX: Capitalisation dips by N227bn

NGX: Capitalisation dips by N227bn

Samsung Nigeria unveils Galaxy A04s codenamed ‘The Eagle’

Samsung Nigeria unveils Galaxy A04s codenamed ‘The Eagle’

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

3 Nigerians wins $30,000 prize in Web3 Mara Hackathon (Team Mastermind)

3 Nigerians clinch $30,000 grand prize in Web3 Mara hackathon

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

BREAKING: Govt seals Dangote Cement factory over alleged tax evasion

Elon Musk reinitiates deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion

Elon Musk reinitiates deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion

Meta

Meta enables NFT sharing between Facebook, Instagram users