Food is about to get very expensive in Nigeria, here's why [Pulse Explainer]

But seriously, the Russian invasion, terrorism up-north, increased tax tariffs, and global inflation have already made eating almost a luxury. Nigeria may be breaking its last pillar for affordable food supply in the nation.

Flooding?: The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said there are signs that the recent flooding in the country would cause more stress to the food system, affecting harvest and prices.

“The floods that have been happening are going to cause more stress on our food system. We realise that the floods are currently destroying crops and therefore the harvest that is expected will be much less, and it will mean that more of our people will struggle to afford food,” she added.

The science of flooding and food

Flood washes away the topsoil which is the richest part of the soil and contains organic matter and other crop nutrients and deposits elsewhere. This eventually leads to a reduction in the soil's fertility and its sustainable use.

Flooding also causes oxygen deprivation to plants. The oxygen content of water is much lower than air, and even lower in air within the soil. Flooding means there is much less oxygen available to plants. Living plant tissues, including roots, require oxygen for respiration from which high energy compounds are made. These compounds are required for nearly all other life reactions. Low oxygen availability means that the entire process of respiration slows, metabolism is reduced, and ultimately cause death to a portion or the entire plant.

Why Nigeria is experiencing floods

A Pulse Explainer narrowed down the reason for the recent flooding situation in Nigeria. It said that due to the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, many Nigerian communities along the courses of River Niger and River Benue have been affected by floods.

The explainer states that the Nigerian government defaulted on an agreement with the Cameroon government; ultimately to the detriment of farms in the food basket of the Nation. (READ HERE)

The Food Basket of the Nation

Occupying a land mass of 32,518sqkm, Benue State lies within the lower River Benue in the middle belt region of Nigeria; the bank to which the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon empties itself.

Benue State is the nation's acclaimed food basket because of its rich agricultural produce which includes Yam, Rice, Beans, Cassava, Sweet-potato, Maize, Soybean, Sorghum, Millet, Sesame, cocoyam etc. The state accounts for over 70% of Nigeria's Soybean production.

After weeks of flooding in Benue, Soybean plants may turn yellow because oxygen for nodule function had been reduced.

This nitrogen deficiency should be temporary. Corn may suffer from 'N' loss through denitrification. Unless more 'N' is supplied, permanent yield reduction is possible.

The floodwaters will deposit silt and residue on leaves of the Cocoyam. Photosynthesis will be reduced until the soil and residue are washed from the leaves by subsequent rain.

Finally, the roots will be damaged, and thus, more susceptible to disease organisms. Disease symptoms may not appear until several weeks or even months after the flood event.

Just as the minister said, harvest will be affected.

How this affects the market

In a nutshell, it'll take some time for the Nation's food basket to recover from the terrible flooding situation. This recovery time will mean that there would be a period of food scarcity in Nigeria.

In a free market, it can be expected that the price will increase to the equilibrium price, as the scarcity of the good forces the price to go up.

When a product is scarce, consumers are faced with conducting their own cost-benefit analysis; a product in high demand but low supply will likely be expensive.

A Forecast