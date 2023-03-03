FMN rewards three innovative local businesses with a cash Prize of N10 million

The high-octane pitch event which aired on February 18, 2023, brought together six finalists with businesses that have made significant contributions to the food and agro-allied sector in Nigeria through their innovative ideas and practices. After a highly competitive pitch session before the judges, the winner and first two runners-up were selected.

The winner of the grand prize of N5 Million is Eugene Olumese Osomobegbe of Osomobegbe Global Ventures Limited, whose innovation involves the design and fabrication of highly efficient solar dryers in Nigeria. The first runner-up and winner of N3 Million is Musa Pashi Ali of Palmark Syndicate Ltd, with an innovative idea of the production of tomato powder from tomato fruit, and the second runner-up and winner of N2 Million is Damilare Jacob Ogundipe of Indigo Farms and Bio Resources, an entrepreneur involved in the production of Cassava Residue Pellets for Animal Feeds.

Speaking after the pitch event and presentation of prizes, Mr. Sadiq Usman, Director – Group Strategy and Stakeholder Relations at FMN said, "it is quite intriguing to see that the FMN Prize for Innovation also affords entrepreneurs and business owners an opportunity for a valuable networking experience. In this season, we saw a unifying business driver for most of the businesses which have the potential for value creation both in the short and the long run. From the local fabricator of solar dryers, Osomobegbe Global Ventures Limited who happens to be the winner for this season to the producer of dried tomatoes powder, and to the manufacturer of animal feed pellets from cassava residue, there is already a common driver for growth, which is food dryer. And all these entrepreneurs are already finding ways to drive value for one another whilst building a profitable business. Therefore, the invaluable and transformative nature of the FMN Prize for innovation continues to be apparent every year, and as a Group, we are committed to enriching the lives of Nigerians across their various point of need”.

Through various planned developmental activities and support structures, the three winners of the FMN Prize for innovation will also be granted access to mentorship, trainings, partnerships, and other resources to help them further develop and commercialize their solutions. The Annual Prize for Innovation is part of FMN's commitment to supporting the development of local content in the Nigerian food and agro-allied sector, and to promoting innovation, sustainable development, and entrepreneurship in the country.

