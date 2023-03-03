FMN rewards three innovative local businesses with a cash Prize of N10 million

ADVERTISEMENT
L-R: Sadiq Usman, Director – Group Strategy and Stakeholder Relations at Flour Mills of Nigeria, Mira Mehta Founder and CEO of Tomato Jos Farming and Processing Limited, PFI 2.0 Winner, Eugene Olumese Osomobegbe of Osomobegbe Global Ventures Limited, First runner-up, Musa Pashi Ali of Palmark syndicate LTD, Second runner-up, Damilare Jacob Ogundipe of Indigo Farms and Bio Resources, Adenike Adeyemi, CEO of FATE Foundation and Mezuo O. Nwuneli, Managing Partner Sahel Capital Agribusiness Managers Ltd.
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) is pleased to announce the winners in category one of the second season of its annual Prize for Innovation competition, which focused on Innovative Techniques for Local Content Development in the Food and Agro-allied sector. FMN Prize for Innovation season two aims to promote the development of local content and innovation in Nigeria's food industry, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and driving economic growth in the country.

The high-octane pitch event which aired on February 18, 2023, brought together six finalists with businesses that have made significant contributions to the food and agro-allied sector in Nigeria through their innovative ideas and practices. After a highly competitive pitch session before the judges, the winner and first two runners-up were selected.

L-R: Sadiq Usman, Director – Group Strategy and Stakeholder Relations at FMN, PFI 2.0 Winner, Eugene Olumese Osomobegbe of Osomobegbe Global Ventures Limited and Modupe S. Thani, Head of Corporate Communications at FMN
The winner of the grand prize of N5 Million is Eugene Olumese Osomobegbe of Osomobegbe Global Ventures Limited, whose innovation involves the design and fabrication of highly efficient solar dryers in Nigeria. The first runner-up and winner of N3 Million is Musa Pashi Ali of Palmark Syndicate Ltd, with an innovative idea of the production of tomato powder from tomato fruit, and the second runner-up and winner of N2 Million is Damilare Jacob Ogundipe of Indigo Farms and Bio Resources, an entrepreneur involved in the production of Cassava Residue Pellets for Animal Feeds.

Speaking after the pitch event and presentation of prizes, Mr. Sadiq Usman, Director – Group Strategy and Stakeholder Relations at FMN said, "it is quite intriguing to see that the FMN Prize for Innovation also affords entrepreneurs and business owners an opportunity for a valuable networking experience. In this season, we saw a unifying business driver for most of the businesses which have the potential for value creation both in the short and the long run. From the local fabricator of solar dryers, Osomobegbe Global Ventures Limited who happens to be the winner for this season to the producer of dried tomatoes powder, and to the manufacturer of animal feed pellets from cassava residue, there is already a common driver for growth, which is food dryer. And all these entrepreneurs are already finding ways to drive value for one another whilst building a profitable business. Therefore, the invaluable and transformative nature of the FMN Prize for innovation continues to be apparent every year, and as a Group, we are committed to enriching the lives of Nigerians across their various point of need”.

L-R: Modupe S. Thani, Head of Corporate Communications at FMN, Olasubomi Sofowora, Brand Marketing & Program Manager Agro Allied; FMN, first runner-up, Musa Pashi Ali of Palmark syndicate LTD, Sadiq Usman, Director – Group Strategy and Stakeholder Relations at FMN, Second runner-up, Damilare Jacob Ogundipe of Indigo Farms and Bio Resources, PFI 2.0 Winner, Eugene Olumese Osomobegbe of Osomobegbe Global Ventures Limited, Ogochukwu G. Eloike, Corporate Communications Manager; FMN and Omotayo I. Caxton-Martins, Corporate Communications Specialist at FMN.
Through various planned developmental activities and support structures, the three winners of the FMN Prize for innovation will also be granted access to mentorship, trainings, partnerships, and other resources to help them further develop and commercialize their solutions. The Annual Prize for Innovation is part of FMN's commitment to supporting the development of local content in the Nigerian food and agro-allied sector, and to promoting innovation, sustainable development, and entrepreneurship in the country.

