Final countdown commences for Wema Bank's 5for5 Promo Season 2 Grand Finale

The second edition of the ALAT 5for5 promo, a six-month-long mega reward campaign, is set to witness an all-action finale today that will see new and existing customers in attendance in Lagos.

The promotion, which commenced on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 is set to come to a fitting climax on Friday, January 20, 2023 – the day of the live draws, after an exciting season, marked by monetary rewards, account activation events, app download incentives, and unmatched deals for new account holders across all Wema bank branches.

This remarkable event will excite customers and stakeholders, and interested parties in Lagos, as it will usher in its last set of millionaires from the promo. In July 2022, customers in Abuja were the first to receive the 5for5 goodies, where the first two millionaires were made.

Speaking about the grand finale that is set to take place at the Wema Bank head office in Lagos, Retail Divisional Head, Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, said, “We introduced this promo in 2021 to reward our loyal customers, foster healthy customer relationships, and help them develop a better savings culture. And we have been able to achieve these and much more. The feedback from customers and businesses has been impactful, and we're happy to know that we are changing lives positively."

“We promised to reward over 500 customers during the beginning of this second season to help make a difference in the lives of our customers financially. So far, we have made this lofty dream a reality, and we hope to continue making a difference in the lives of Nigerians”

Leading innovative financial institution Wema Bank is keeping its promise to make the grand finale as exciting as possible for its customers. Speaking about the activities lined up for the day’s event, Mrs. Bolarin Okunowo stated, "We have various exciting events and offers for customers during the grand finale of the 5for5 promo, so we urge them to come to witness the promo draw live or follow the event on Instagram live."

