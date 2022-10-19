RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

FiberOne Broadband partners with iFitness to provide free internet within their gym facility

FiberOne Broadband partners with iFitness to provide free internet within their gym facility.
FiberOne Broadband partners with iFitness to provide free internet within their gym facility.

Renowned for its frontline performance and widespread influence in the Broadband Space, FiberOne broadband the largest fiber broadband provider in Nigeria has announced its partnership with iFitness the foremost wellness and fitness company in West Africa and the fastest-growing fitness chain.

The alliance is aimed at fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between both companies as well as pioneering a digitally reliant lifestyle for fitness enthusiasts.

FiberOne is building an ecosystem that gives FiberOne subscribers more value by providing free internet access across iFitness gym centers nationwide. It is worthy of note that the service will be available to both FiberOne customers and non-FiberOne customers.

“We are making this service available to everyone because we are confident that our service will find credence among new users and transform the way they interact with the internet forever,” Alvena Ogamba, Brand Manager, FiberOne said.

Alexander Lawal, Head, Business Development Revenue and Strategic Partnerships of iFitness remarked that as a growing business that intends to offer undeniable value to its subscribers, having unlimited Wi-Fi provided by FiberOne at no extra cost to our customers would boost the overall experience for gym enthusiasts with a fitness lifestyle.

iFitness has demonstrated leadership in Nigeria’s health and fitness industry and evidently moving in the direction that fast digitizes the fitness lifestyle.

Today, smartphones, smartwatches, and other digital devices help fitness enthusiasts to track their progress. This reality, as well as the desire to increase value, has made it expedient for FiberOne to engage in this strategic partnership that gives people with a penchant for fitness the ability to power their lifestyle.

“As the largest fiber broadband provider in Nigeria, FiberOne is reshaping the face of the industry because we understand the impact our service has on the lifestyle of internet users. As subscribers embrace the new way of life, we understand that an effective internet service within the gym’s facility is crucial and beneficial for users who have embraced fitness as an intricate part of their life,” says Kenny Joda, Head of Sales, FiberOne.

