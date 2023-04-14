The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

FG's $13 trillion subsidy payment equivalent to budget of 4 ministries - NEITI

Solomon Ekanem

The Federal government in a space of six years, spent $13 trillion, an equivalent of the budget amount of four Nigerian ministries on petroleum subsidy payments.

FG's $13 trillion subsidy payment equivalent to budget of 4 ministries - NEITI (PeopleDaily)
FG's $13 trillion subsidy payment equivalent to budget of 4 ministries - NEITI (PeopleDaily)

Recommended articles

Orji said the fund spent on subsidies during the period was equivalent to the country’s entire budget for the Health, Agriculture, Education and Defence ministries in five years.

The NEITI boss argued for the need to effect the full deregulation of the petroleum sector, a move that will end the clamour for subsidy removal.

The full deregulation of the petroleum sector will permanently lay to rest the conversation around oil swaps.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NEITI’s latest policy brief titled ‘The cost of fuel subsidy: A case for policy review’ revealed that Nigeria expended over N13 trillion ($74 billion) on fuel subsidies between 2005 and 2021.

“The figure in relative terms is equivalent to Nigeria’s entire budget for health, education, agriculture, and defence in the last five years, and almost the capital expenditure for 10 years between 2011 2020.” he added.

Speaking further, Orji revealed that Nigeria lost N16.25 trillion to crude oil theft between 2009 and 2020, a period of 12 years.

He also added that the country lost 4.2 billion litres of petroleum products from refineries valued at $1.84 billion between 2009 and 2018.

The NEITI policy brief on crude oil theft and data pulled from NEITI industry reports of the oil and gas sector showed that between 2009 and 2020 (12-year period), Nigeria lost 619.7 million barrels of crude oil valued at $46.16 billion or N16.25 trillion,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orji also noted that the Presidential committee on crude oil theft has been briefed on the findings and recommendations on tackling crude oil theft and a report submitted to the President on the matter.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG's $13 trillion subsidy payment equivalent to budget of 4 ministries - NEITI

FG's $13 trillion subsidy payment equivalent to budget of 4 ministries - NEITI

See the government initiative that benefitted 2 million Nigerians

See the government initiative that benefitted 2 million Nigerians

IFAD commits $604.6m in Nigeria’s agric sector

IFAD commits $604.6m in Nigeria’s agric sector

CBN disowns fake recruitment portal

CBN disowns fake recruitment portal

Market capitalisation drops ₦5bn on NGX

Market capitalisation drops ₦5bn on NGX

SEC to unveil redesigned e-dividend management platform July 31

SEC to unveil redesigned e-dividend management platform July 31

Global food prices remain at historic high - Global food update

Global food prices remain at historic high - Global food update

African Development Bank Group to mobilise $4m to assist Burundi’s agricultural sector

African Development Bank Group to mobilise $4m to assist Burundi’s agricultural sector

See the piece of pie Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu have their hands in

See the piece of pie Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu have their hands in

Pulse Sports

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

How good was Obafemi Martins' breakout year at Inter Milan?

How good was Obafemi Martins' breakout year at Inter Milan?

Europa League: Manchester United did not miss Rashford against Sevilla, they lacked control

Europa League: Manchester United did not miss Rashford against Sevilla, they lacked control

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Telecom revenue threatened as abandoned mobile lines hit 96.7 million

Telecom revenue threatened as abandoned mobile lines hit 96.7 million

Online loan apps barred from accessing customers' private details (Credit: stawika)

Online loan apps barred from accessing customers' private details

Confam Collabo: Seven-Up Bottling Company partners with Eat'n'Go, promising customers 100% refreshment

Confam Collabo: Seven-Up Bottling Company partners with Eat'n'Go, promising customers 100% refreshment

GiftCardstoNaira: The ultimate Paxful alternative for trading gift card in Nigeria

GiftCardstoNaira: The ultimate Paxful alternative for trading gift card in Nigeria