FG partners online digital skills platform, Coursera to train 24,000 Nigerians

Coursera's training also aims to further the federal government's digital capacity-building initiative as it has also partnered to provide some selected learners at the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA with access to world-class educational content from top universities and industry leaders.

Some of the top institutions include Yale, Meta, Google, and IBM and this partnership with Nigeria is Coursera’s first collaboration and government partnership with the country.

The partnership also gives NITDA the opportunity to offer 10 percent of the licences secured from the deal to unemployed youth, a move which will equip them with superlative tech skills such as data analysis, cybersecurity, machine learning, and software engineering.

Pantami further noted that the FG had also set up a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global tech giant, Microsoft to train five million Nigerians in various fields of technology.

This he said, was part of the government’s efforts to fulfil the Nigeria Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) laid down requirements for digital transformation.

The minister also advised the digital learning platform to extend its presence in Nigeria while noting its existing partnership with a Nigerian private university, Covenant university.