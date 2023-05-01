FG implements 5% telecoms excise duty tax

Recall the FG in August last year, in a move to boost the country's revenue generation, had announced it would begin the implementation of its proposed excise duties on telecommunication services and beverages in 2023.

The Finance Minister had stated that the move became necessary as the FG was not realising enough revenue from oil hence the indeed to look towards the non-oil sector for revenue generation.

Speaking on the matter, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo also rejected the new tax imposed on the sector saying it would be a burden which would be passed to subscribers.

The Minister of Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, however, announced that after due consultations with the necessary stakeholders, the government had exempted telecom from the proposed 5% tax duty in March this year

Pantami had argued that the sector needed the waiver as it was already overburdened with excessive and multiple taxations.

Efforts to shelve the tax imposed on the telecom sector have been short-lived with the new Fiscal Policy Measures for 2023.

Part of the circular titled ‘Approval for the Implementation of the 2023 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendments.’ read: