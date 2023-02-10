FG deploys security agencies to enforce use of PoS, bank transfers at filling stations

The directive which was sent to the oil marketers was delivered in a statement issued in Abuja by General Manager, Corporate Communications, and Stakeholders Management, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA Kimchi Apollo.

Part of the statement from NMDPRA read “The authority frowns at this recent behaviour which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the government in the transition to the new naira.

“All retail outlets are directed to ensure the free use of POS and bank transfer for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers at this critical time.”

While the FG vowed to deal with some of the marketers who rejected the use of PoS machines or bank transfers from customers, the oil marketers however, complained of being hit by a severe cash crunch which had made them miss out on buying products as they could not gather enough cash to restock as the banks could not also, provide them with the cash.

According to the Secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Abuja-Suleja, Mohammed Shuaibu, the marketers were also severely affected by the cash crunch.

“This naira scarcity could also be a factor contributing to the queues in many filling stations. If there was enough naira, the service to customers in retail outlets would be faster, but people hardly get money to go to the market, not to talk of filling stations,” he stated.