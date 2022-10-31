RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

FCMB MD, Yemisi Edun, bags Chartered Institute of Bankers Fellowship

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBy

Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Yemisi Edun, receiving Honorary Fellowship Award of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) from the President/Chairman of Council of the Institute. Mr. Ken Opara, during the Investiture Ceremony of the Institute held on October 29, 2022 in Lagos.
Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Yemisi Edun, receiving Honorary Fellowship Award of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) from the President/Chairman of Council of the Institute. Mr. Ken Opara, during the Investiture Ceremony of the Institute held on October 29, 2022 in Lagos.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the Banking industry and the Nigerian economy for over 20 years, the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Yemisi Edun, has been conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Read Also

The Fellowship award is the highest cadre of membership of the Institute conferred on deserving individuals as a symbol of lifetime achievement and success. The fellowship award took place during this year's Investiture Programme of the Institute, held in Lagos on October 29, 2022.

From left: A Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Alhaji Suleiman Barau; 1stVice President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Professor Pius Olanrewaju; Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Yemisi Edun and President/Chairman of Council, CIBN. Mr. Ken Opara, during the Investiture of Mrs. Edun as a Honorary Fellow of the Institute on October 29, 2022 in Lagos.
From left: A Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Alhaji Suleiman Barau; 1stVice President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Professor Pius Olanrewaju; Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Yemisi Edun and President/Chairman of Council, CIBN. Mr. Ken Opara, during the Investiture of Mrs. Edun as a Honorary Fellow of the Institute on October 29, 2022 in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

According to the CIBN, the conferment of the Fellowship Award on Mrs. Edun "is an acknowledgement of her roles and invaluable contributions to the Institute, the banking industry and the Nigerian economy at large as the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), an Honorary Senior Member of the Institute, Body of Bank CEOs, an active supporter and promoter of the Institute's programmes, among others".

Mrs. Edun holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Osun State and a Master's degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom. With considerable experience in Finance, Taxation, Audit and Internal Control, she is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a CFA® Charter holder, and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

The business leader is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

From left: Managing Director, Parallex Bank, Mr. Femi Bakre; Founder/Managing Director, TajBank, Mr. Hamid Joda; Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Yemisi Edun; Managing Director, FSDH Merchant Bank, Mrs. Bukola Smith and Managing Director, Greenwich Merchant Bank, Mr. Bayo Rotimi, during the Investiture of Mrs. Edun and the others as Honorary Fellows of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on October 29, 2022 in Lagos.
From left: Managing Director, Parallex Bank, Mr. Femi Bakre; Founder/Managing Director, TajBank, Mr. Hamid Joda; Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Yemisi Edun; Managing Director, FSDH Merchant Bank, Mrs. Bukola Smith and Managing Director, Greenwich Merchant Bank, Mr. Bayo Rotimi, during the Investiture of Mrs. Edun and the others as Honorary Fellows of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on October 29, 2022 in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte (a member firm of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu) in 1987, primarily focusing on Corporate Finance activities. She was also involved in the audit of Banks and Other Financial Institutions.

Mrs. Edun joined FCMB in 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control before assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Bank. In 2021, she was appointed the Managing Director of the Bank.

Under her leadership, FCMB has built a strong base in critical sectors of the nation's economy, rising to the challenge of bridging the financing gaps. The Bank, under her watch, earned about ten national and international awards for its economic intervention between 2021 and 2022.

The awards include the Best SME Bank in Nigeria and Africa (Asian Bankers Award), SME Financier of the Year and Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs from the International Finance Corporation and the Best Bank with the Highest Impact on MSMEs in Nigeria from the Development Bank of Nigeria.

First City Monument Bank is a purpose beyond-profit commercial banking institution and a member of FCMB Group Plc. The Bank is committed to COVID-19 recovery, income equality, and poverty reduction by easing credit constraints to disadvantaged individuals and small businesses.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Kenyan President’s plan to allow GMO foods in Kenya has created a political consequence

The Kenyan President’s plan to allow GMO foods in Kenya has created a political consequence

FCMB MD, Yemisi Edun, bags Chartered Institute of Bankers Fellowship

FCMB MD, Yemisi Edun, bags Chartered Institute of Bankers Fellowship

Putting the extra in ordinary

Putting the extra in ordinary

Top 4 best sites to buy Instagram followers in 2022 (Ultimate Guide)

Top 4 best sites to buy Instagram followers in 2022 (Ultimate Guide)

More Customers win N2.5 million in Union Bank’s ongoing Save & Win Palli Promo 2

More Customers win N2.5 million in Union Bank’s ongoing Save & Win Palli Promo 2

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Bitget to launch KCGI 2022: Football Edition, with 100 BTC Prize Pool

Bitget to launch KCGI 2022: Football Edition, with 100 BTC Prize Pool

Introducing Leatherback – Supporting individuals and businesses with Easy, Fast, & Secure Cross Border Payment

Introducing Leatherback – Supporting individuals and businesses with Easy, Fast, & Secure Cross Border Payment

Top 10 African countries with the lowest interest rates as of September 2022

Top 10 African countries with the lowest interest rates as of September 2022

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

WhatsApp was down on Tuesday morning.SOPA Images/Getty Images

WhatsApp users send in over 66,000 reports as app records downtime

Twitch Icons Ninja and Pokimane Move Away From Live Streaming Platform (Unsplash)

Twitch Icons Ninja and Pokimane move away from live streaming platform

Meta logoArnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Meta restores Whatsapp service after the app shut down for 2 hours

IPMAN (NewTelegraph)

Fuel Scarcity: IPMAN blames private depots for price increase