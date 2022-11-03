FBS & LCFC launches joint project to highlight significance of trading education

Achieve better results through learning

FBS and LCFC released Make Your Own Way, a new project that will hold several joint activities. Within the project, the companies will introduce the life stories of FBS clients and LCFC players, their way to success, and their challenges. Some activities will bring opportunities for participants to get LCFC-signed merch gifts.

The message of the Make Your Own Way project is revealed in the video. Trading and football are compared to each other as they both require a considered approach built on making plans, developing strategies, and making informed decisions. In trading, a structured approach increases the possibility of success and minimizes mistakes and risks of wasting money. To acquire proficiency in this, everyone needs to learn.

Trading education is crucial as performance in the financial markets involves risk. However, it is possible to have control over it with a reliable broker who would assist and teach about key trading issues.

Learn with FBS

FBS always emphasizes the importance of preparation before trading and the necessity of learning. Besides, the broker helps its clients to understand trading by providing them with educational materials in different formats.

The broker’s market experts regularly make free courses on trading, hold educational webinars and share their trade ideas. These materials are divided into difficulty levels and available for free on the FBS official website, social media, and FBS apps.

FBS & LCFC partnership’s great goal

FBS and LCFC have been working together for more than a year. The current project, Make Your Own Way, brings the idea of making the right choices in life. Every person, a trader or a football player, is responsible for their decisions and for creating lives on their own.

Thousands of people can watch the video made within this joint project and get inspired by the ideas it is transmitting as the video goes live on the screens of the King Power Stadium, LCFC’s home stadium.

_________________________________________________________

The FBS CFD-trading platform is the brainchild of investors from Western Europe interested in trading research and technical analysis. Founded 13 years ago, FBS had to provide global markets with transparent and trusted applications for professional and semi-professional CFD traders. Today, FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. The brand unites several independent companies offering their clients opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFDs.

---