Facebook announces user accounts will no longer have 4 details from December 1st

According to Techcrunch, a spokesperson for the company revealed in an email that Facebook aims to make the social media platform easier to use thus the reasons for the change.

“As part of our efforts to make Facebook easier to navigate and use, we’re removing a handful of profile fields: Interested In, Religious Views, Political Views, and Address,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed. This change doesn’t affect anyone’s ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook.”

The recent update was first noticed by tech enthusiasts and social media consultant, Matt Navarra, who posted a screenshot of the notice that was sent from Facebook to users who have these fields filled out on their profiles.

Facebook's recent decision to remove some of this unwanted profile information may be connected to the recent massive layoff in the company.

Meta had recently overhauled Facebook staff sending home over 11,000 on November 9, 2022.