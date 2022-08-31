RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByHayatKimya

Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection

Hayat Kimya Nigeria celebrated the launch of two of its newest products in the Nigerian market; Bebem with Natural Essences Baby Diaper and Molped with Antibacterial Protection Sanitary Pad.

Recommended articles

Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection Pulse Nigeria
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection Pulse Nigeria

The exclusive launch event hosted at the prestigious Balmoral Event Centre, featured an afternoon enveloped by nature and attended by distinguished trade partners, influencers and gentlemen of the press.

The day kicked off with a press conference where the Bebem with Natural Essences baby diaper and Molped with Antibacterial Protection sanitary pad were formally introduced to the public. The members of the press were educated on the motivation behind introducing the eco-friendly, nature inspired baby diapers and the antibacterial protection infused sanitary pad.

Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection Pulse Nigeria
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at the press conference, The Marketing Manager, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Roseline Abaraonye, emphasised the brand’s focus on the Nigerian market:

We have a lot of good plans for Nigerians. The introduction of these new products only scratch the surface of what we have in the pipeline. We are here to stay and we will do our best to invest in innovative products in Nigeria. The brand is focused on ensuring the needs of Nigerian consumers are adequately met as we continue to grow with our customers

Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection Pulse Nigeria

Guests at the launch event were treated to an ambiance wrapped in the beauty of nature. The freshness of the bamboo, the subtle scent of potted plants, the delightful traditional dance performances, mouth watering meals and closing performance by Teni The Entertainer, left all that were in attendance with an experience they will not forget in a hurry.

Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection Pulse Nigeria
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection Pulse Nigeria

Hayat Kimya is excited about expanding its product offerings in Nigeria and is committed to ensuring the production of innovative and result driven consumer goods across the country.

Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection Pulse Nigeria
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection
Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection Pulse Nigeria

The Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and Molped with Antibacterial Protection Sanitary Pads are available in all sizes and can be purchased in all retail stores nationwide.

#inspiredbynature

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByHayatKimya

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

N19bn debt: We're not criminals - Domestic Airline operators reply FG

N19bn debt: We're not criminals - Domestic Airline operators reply FG

Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection

Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection

Give your home a Sujimoto makeover as Sujimoto introduces a marketplace for luxury furniture, doors, sanitary wares and building materials

Give your home a Sujimoto makeover as Sujimoto introduces a marketplace for luxury furniture, doors, sanitary wares and building materials

POS transactions achieve 29.3% growth, hit N4.6 trillion in 7 months

POS transactions achieve 29.3% growth, hit N4.6 trillion in 7 months

Google deletes over 1.1 million policy-violating apps from playstore in H1, 2022

Google deletes over 1.1 million policy-violating apps from playstore in H1, 2022

5 possible scenarios now that there is a Twitter Circle

5 possible scenarios now that there is a Twitter Circle

Nigeria threatens to suspend 23 domestic airlines over ₦46 billion debt

Nigeria threatens to suspend 23 domestic airlines over ₦46 billion debt

Interswitch kicks off 20th anniversary, launches #NeverStop brand campaign

Interswitch kicks off 20th anniversary, launches #NeverStop brand campaign

How to make money investing in cryptos

How to make money investing in cryptos

Trending

MTN-5G

MTN set to test 5G technology in 7 Nigerian cities

Fidelity Bank to acquire Union Bank UK (PremiumTimes)

Fidelity Bank set to acquire Union Bank UK

Central Bank of Nigeria

CBN makes strong case for economic diversification

Revenue

Federation account revenue increases by 3.28 % to N1.26 trillion