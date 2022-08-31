Enveloped in nature, Hayat Kimya unveils Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and molped with antibacterial protection

Pulse Nigeria

The exclusive launch event hosted at the prestigious Balmoral Event Centre, featured an afternoon enveloped by nature and attended by distinguished trade partners, influencers and gentlemen of the press.

The day kicked off with a press conference where the Bebem with Natural Essences baby diaper and Molped with Antibacterial Protection sanitary pad were formally introduced to the public. The members of the press were educated on the motivation behind introducing the eco-friendly, nature inspired baby diapers and the antibacterial protection infused sanitary pad.

Speaking at the press conference, The Marketing Manager, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Roseline Abaraonye, emphasised the brand’s focus on the Nigerian market:

“We have a lot of good plans for Nigerians. The introduction of these new products only scratch the surface of what we have in the pipeline. We are here to stay and we will do our best to invest in innovative products in Nigeria. The brand is focused on ensuring the needs of Nigerian consumers are adequately met as we continue to grow with our customers”

Guests at the launch event were treated to an ambiance wrapped in the beauty of nature. The freshness of the bamboo, the subtle scent of potted plants, the delightful traditional dance performances, mouth watering meals and closing performance by Teni The Entertainer, left all that were in attendance with an experience they will not forget in a hurry.

Hayat Kimya is excited about expanding its product offerings in Nigeria and is committed to ensuring the production of innovative and result driven consumer goods across the country.

The Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and Molped with Antibacterial Protection Sanitary Pads are available in all sizes and can be purchased in all retail stores nationwide.

#inspiredbynature

