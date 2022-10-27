RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

eNaira struggles with 0.5% adoption rate amid Nigeria's high ranking in crypto use

Solomon Ekanem

Recent reports have suggested that the eNaira has struggled to find its footing among the targeted users since its inception in 2021.

eNaira
eNaira

The eNaira was designed to be the digital form of the naira and had made its mark as the first national digital currency in Africa.

Read Also

During its launch by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in October last year, officials promised it would open up avenues for financial inclusion and fiscal benefits aimed at boosting the economy.

One year down the line, the eNaira is still struggling to make its mark on the financial consciousness of Nigerians, especially the well-grounded crypto-savvy population.

According to a Bloomberg report, the adoption rate of eNaira has been put at a very low level as just less than 0.5% of Nigeria’s 217 million population have confirmed to use the government-backed digital currency.

This comes amid the country's high ranking as the top country in Africa and 11th position in global crypto adoption by Chainalysis, an American blockchain analysis firm.

Another report by KuCoin also revealed that about 35% of the Nigerian population within the 18 to 60 age bracket owned or traded cryptocurrencies this year. For crypto-savvy citizens, the confusion in the adoption of the eNaira comes amid the FG's decision to outlaw cryptocurrency trading in the country's commercial banks.

Many Nigerians have failed to see the difference between the government-backed eNaira and cryptocurrencies and thus have wondered the rationale behind Government's decision to stop banks from trading cryptos.

The eNaira’s build is very similar to that of cryptocurrency as they share some unique properties. eNaira can be saved in digital wallets and also has similar distributed ledger technology as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

The CBN, in a move to mitigate the low adoption rate has commenced a nationwide awareness campaign to drive the adoption of the digital currency at the grassroots by offering a five percent discount to drivers and passengers of the popular ‘Keke Napep’ that ply the city streets in a bid to increase usage.

This move may eventually turn out well for the apex bank’s prospects of pushing the eNaira as the CBN governor in August, proposed an adoption target of eight million users in its second phase.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria signs a new oil deal with South Korea

Nigeria signs a new oil deal with South Korea

eNaira struggles with 0.5% adoption rate amid Nigeria's high ranking in crypto use

eNaira struggles with 0.5% adoption rate amid Nigeria's high ranking in crypto use

5 of the worst economic complications the Sub-Sharan region of Africa is currently experiencing

5 of the worst economic complications the Sub-Sharan region of Africa is currently experiencing

Meta says it's laying off staff and easing off hiring to reduce costs – but will keep pumping billions into Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse

Meta says it's laying off staff and easing off hiring to reduce costs – but will keep pumping billions into Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg says Instagram Reels are booming despite celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slamming the app for being like TikTok

Mark Zuckerberg says Instagram Reels are booming despite celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slamming the app for being like TikTok

Universal boss 'would love to see' an all-female 'Fast & Furious' spin-off movie

Universal boss 'would love to see' an all-female 'Fast & Furious' spin-off movie

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

South African retail giant Game to lay off hundreds of employees before leaving Kenya in December

South African retail giant Game to lay off hundreds of employees before leaving Kenya in December

The App that helps you do more with your savings- Koins by Primera

The App that helps you do more with your savings- Koins by Primera

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter's former CEO, Jack Dorsey launches new app, Bluesky Social

WhatsApp was down on Tuesday morning.SOPA Images/Getty Images

WhatsApp users send in over 66,000 reports as app records downtime

Twitch Icons Ninja and Pokimane Move Away From Live Streaming Platform (Unsplash)

Twitch Icons Ninja and Pokimane move away from live streaming platform

Join Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a chance to win MEGA prizes worth ₦500k. (Anker)

Join Anker Innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a Chance to Win MEGA Prizes Worth ₦500k