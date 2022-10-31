Elon Musk's profit hunt may see verified Twitter users pay for blue ticks

Apart from his desire to see Twitter become a platform for free speech, Musk has been said to design Twitter so it can help market his other companies, Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink.

Verified Twitter users are the ‘Elitist’ users of the bird app that have satisfied all necessary verifications to confirm they are the real owners of the account.

The verified tag, a blue tick is mostly given to recognized Government officials, notable people, and other popular professionals. The mark was earlier seen as a mark of the few elites on Twitter and although it gave a huge backing and advantage to whoever owned the account, it came at no cost.

With Musk spending around a fifth of his total net worth acquiring the company, it is quite okay to assume he would by all means, desire some form of return on his investment.

According to a report by The Verge, Musk aims to switch Twitter Blue, the optional subscription plan earlier designed by the old twitter board to a more expensive plan that would confirm and carry out verifications on users.

The subscription plan which was earlier pegged at $4.99 has been hiked up to a monthly fee of $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription.

When the new plan comes on board, all current verified users will be given 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.