Elon Musk adjusts Twitter verification charges, public figures, politicians to get secondary tags

The confirmed $8 charge comes amid earlier reports that verified accounts owners would be parting with about $20 monthly as subscription fees to keep their blue ticks

Musk had earlier mentioned that his interest in Twitter was to enable free speech and also, turn Twitter into a money-making venture.

His announcement of charges for verification was hailed and as well, rebuked in some quarters with some calling it an avenue to make the blue tick an all-comers affair.

Another innovation Musk will be adding to Twitter is the recognition of Politicians and other public figures.

While all are currently lumped in one category which is the verified status, Musk aims to separate them into categories which will be in form of a secondary tag under the entity's username.

In a tweet made recently, Musk argued that the reason for bringing up the charges was a means for the people to take back power and end the partial use of the Twitter blue check by a few ‘ lords’.

According to Musk “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month”