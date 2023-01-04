ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Electronic transfers hit 3.5 billion in 2022 as Nigeria maintains 6th position globally

Solomon Ekanem

The decision of the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) to turn the economy to a cashless one is fast yielding positive results as the volume of electronic transactions in Nigeria rose to 3.5 billion in 2022, thus maintaining Nigeria's ranking in the global Countries' electronic transaction ranking.

Electronic transfers hit 3.5 billion in 2022 as Nigeria maintains 6th position globally
Electronic transfers hit 3.5 billion in 2022 as Nigeria maintains 6th position globally

This was confirmed by Ken Ife, a renowned economist, London Enterprise Ambassador and Chief Economic Strategist, ECOWAS Commission who spoke with ThisDay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Ife, “. . . We are even ahead of America, which was 1.2 billion while Nigeria was 1.8 billion transactions a year; while those ahead of us are India, China and South Korea, but Nigeria was doing really well.

And then in 2022, Nigeria’s transactions doubled and went to 3.5 billion transactions, which was equivalent to $200 billion turnover”. The value of cash transactions has over time, been on a steady increase as confirmed by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) in a recent report.

Transactions worth N38.9 trillion were performed electronically during the period and according to Nairametrics, this is the highest monthly transaction record on the platform.

More report from the data also showed that from January to November 2022, the total value of NIP deals in the last 11 months was N345 trillion. Nigeria recorded a success rate on a global scale, as it made the list of top 10 countries with the highest electronic transactions.

A 2020 data on the global payment ranking by ACI Worldwide and GlobalData research, showed that India and China led in e-payments volume globally, with 25.5 billion and 15.7 billion transactions respectively.

South Korea (6 billion), Thailand (5.2 billion) and the United Kingdom (2.8 billion) followed behind to take the first five positions.

Nigeria came in 6th position with real-time payments volume of 1.91 billion, surprisingly topping the United States in 9th position with 1.21 billion payment volume.

With the volume of real-time transactions in Nigeria surging to 3.5 billion, Nigeria's economic growth and financial inclusion will gain more ground as the country looks towards improving electronic and real-time payments.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Canada bans foreigners from buying homes after home prices surged

Canada bans foreigners from buying homes after home prices surged

Debt servicing for Nigerian railway projects gulps $548.6 Million in 6 years amid dwindling revenue

Debt servicing for Nigerian railway projects gulps $548.6 Million in 6 years amid dwindling revenue

Electronic transfers hit 3.5 billion in 2022 as Nigeria maintains 6th position globally

Electronic transfers hit 3.5 billion in 2022 as Nigeria maintains 6th position globally

Nigeria rounds off 2022 with a huge loss in its foreign reserves

Nigeria rounds off 2022 with a huge loss in its foreign reserves

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022

Growing use of Hemp Fuel for cars & its impact

Growing use of Hemp Fuel for cars & its impact

African Artifacts that have been returned in the past year

African Artifacts that have been returned in the past year

Here are the best African destinations to visit in 2023, according to CNN

Here are the best African destinations to visit in 2023, according to CNN

Tanzania’s $2.2 billion trade route to DRC threatens Kenya’s trade influence in East Africa - experts say

Tanzania’s $2.2 billion trade route to DRC threatens Kenya’s trade influence in East Africa - experts say

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Whatsapp

WhatsApp will stop supporting over 40 phone models including iPhone, Samsung from December 31

Nigerian Agro produce

Over $700 million worth of Nigerian agro-produce exported to Europe rejected

Beach time can also be work time when you are a digital nomad

How to prepare for life as a Digital Nomad

3G Network

3G officially winding down as global network providers begin shutting down services