Electronic transactions hit N238.7 trillion in 2022

NIP was developed by NIBSS in 2011 as an account-number-based, online-real-time Inter-Bank payment solution.

Electronic payments worth N33.2 trillion were performed in the month in question.

The total amount of e-transaction recorded in August represents a 13.3% growth when compared to the figure recorded in the previous month, July which totals N29.3 trillion.

When compared with the value of e-transactions carried out in August 2021 which amounts to N22.1 trillion, the amount represents a 50% increase.

Apart from the total amount of cash transactions recorded in August, the volume of transactions was also noticed to take a surge as 448 million transactions were recorded in the month under review.

This figure showed a 10.6% increase when compared with the 405 million recorded in July.

The increase in transactions recently goes to show a gradual leaning toward cashless transactions as Nigerians are gradually adapting to the Central Bank Of Nigeria, CBN’s call to transition to a digital and cashless society.

This was further boosted by the FG's introduction of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira in October 2021.