EKEDC unveils new bill payment platform, IRecharge

Dr Tinuade Sanda, the Managing Director, EKEDC, made the announcement while speaking at the company’s headquarters on Thursday in Lagos.

Sanda said the payment solution was done in collaboration with IRecharge Tech-Innovations.

Sanda said, “As deeply ingrained in our mission statement, we seek to improve the quality of life for all our customers by utilizing cutting-edge technology and innovative processes to supply electricity sustainably, reliably, and safely.

“As a result, what is happening here today is a testament to that notion. I am excited about this payment solution by IRecharge.

“It will further ensure both our postpaid and prepaid customers go through a seamless process of paying their electricity bills and purchasing their prepaid meter tokens without any hassles.

“The new service enables customers to make their frequent utility bill payments through the use of a unique NUBAN account number.

“While Eko Disco is making great efforts toward the availability of adequate power supply to customers, we must also secure our revenue by ensuring customers find it easy to pay their electricity bills.”

She assured users of the ease of use and convenience of the platform; above all, of its safety for their transactions.

Sanda reiterated that the company would explore other innovative ways to deliver value and improve the quality of its service to maintain its leadership position in the Nigerian power industry.

Mr Tomi Araromi, the Managing Director, IRecharge Tech-Innovations, said the launch was to sensitise EKEDC customers about the new payment platform.

Araromi said payment of electricity bills could be made with just one bank transfer to several of the alloted account numbers.

He added that it was aimed at providing a safe and reliable bill payment experience to customers.

He said: “The new payment solution provides and pairs a unique NUBAN number to every prepaid meter number and postpaid account number.

“Payment to this NUBAN numbers automatically generates and sends a token/receipt to the payee via SMS, Email and WhatsApp without convenience fees.

“Customers through this solution will have access to convenience, accessibility, transaction security, shorter turnaround time, 24/7 customer support, instant value receipt and several other benefits.”

Araromi said the permanent account numbers could be retrieved through the IRecharge website, downloading the IRecharge App, by dialing *6606*1# USSD Code or via WhatsApp through 09096666612.