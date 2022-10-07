RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByDrinks.ng

Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos
Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos

Drinks.ng is proud to announce Adebowale David Ibrahim Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni as its Brand Ambassador. Mr Macaroni, who has built his career as one of Nigeria’s most famous, vibrant and dynamic voices, will collaborate with Nigeria’s biggest beverage and Ecommerce store in a one year mutually beneficial partnership. Drinks.ng also relaunches its pre-drinks platform, ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’, the biggest of its kind in Lagos.

Read Also

Adebowale Adebayo a.k.a Mr Macaroni expressed his excitement at the collaboration: “I am very excited to begin this journey with a brand that has shown true resilience and growth over the years. It is a privilege to be associated with such a prestigious platform. Drinks.ng and Mr Macaroni are doing well”.

Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos
Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the collaboration, Founder/ CEO Drinks.ng, Lanre Akinlagun said: “We are happy to have Mr Macaroni on board. His work ethic, dedication and passion towards growth are major characteristics that resonate with the brand. He has distinguished himself as a force to be reckoned with and we at Drinks.ng are proud to be associated with him. We are also very excited to announce the relaunch of the biggest weekly pre-drinks platform in Lagos - Meet Me At The Liquor Store”

Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos
Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos Pulse Nigeria

Starting today, Friday 7th October, and every Friday subsequently, Drinks.ng will host ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’ at its flagship location, 307 Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos. Meet Me At the Liquor Store is the leading pre-drinks platform, where customers are hosted to an evening of chill vibes and games with drinks sold at pump prices - it doesn't get any better than that.

Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos
Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos Pulse Nigeria

Founded in 2013, Drinks.ng has expanded to become a prominent player in Nigeria's beverage and e-commerce industries, with significant patronage in both the retail and wholesale markets, exceeding competitors with its state-of-the-art flagship store in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos. With a revenue of over Eight Billion Naira in 2021, the brand has over 40,000 customers nationwide and averages about 200 orders every day, including both B2B and B2C customers.

To find out more about Drinks.ng, www.drinks.ng

Follow on instagram @Drinks.ng to be a part of ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByDrinks.ng

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Finally, a card you can share with your dependants and still have total control!

Finally, a card you can share with your dependants and still have total control!

Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos

Drinks.ng signs Mr Macaroni as brand ambassador, relaunches biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos

Made For Selfie Vlog: itel releases S18 series with 7GB RAM and 32MP camera

Made For Selfie Vlog: itel releases S18 series with 7GB RAM and 32MP camera

Zanzibar sets out plan to build the worlds tallest eco-friendly tower

Zanzibar sets out plan to build the worlds tallest eco-friendly tower

Safaricom gets approval to launch M-PESA in Ethiopia

Safaricom gets approval to launch M-PESA in Ethiopia

Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter brawl over the Ukraine war with China's biggest troll

Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter brawl over the Ukraine war with China's biggest troll

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina named EMY Africa’s 2022 'Man of the Year'

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina named EMY Africa’s 2022 'Man of the Year'

Institute launches initiative to unlock potentials of MSMEs

Institute launches initiative to unlock potentials of MSMEs

Tech industry workers revolt as Apple, At&T orders end to 100% remote work

Tech industry workers revolt as Apple, At&T orders end to 100% remote work

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

3 Nigerians wins $30,000 prize in Web3 Mara Hackathon (Team Mastermind)

3 Nigerians clinch $30,000 grand prize in Web3 Mara hackathon

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

BREAKING: Govt seals Dangote Cement factory over alleged tax evasion

Bolt car 4

My Experience as the Largest Fleet Owner in Lagos on Bolt – Olaniran Oni

Elon Musk reinitiates deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion

Elon Musk reinitiates deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion