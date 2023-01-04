Debt servicing for Nigerian railway projects gulps $548.6 Million in 6 years amid dwindling revenue

The debt servicing for two major railway projects gulped $19.99 million in 2016. The projects were the Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project which took $11.37 million and the Nigeria Abuja Light Rail Project gulping $8.26 million.

Railway debt servicing gulped $21.53 million in 2017 and just like the previous year, the same railway projects - the Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project and the Nigeria Abuja Light Rail Project gulped $12.14 million and $9.39 million respectively.

Between January and December 2018, the debt servicing on railway projects witnessed an increment as it gulped a total of $63.92 million within the period with some new additional projects.

They include the Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project (Idu-Kaduna Section) which took $50.81 million, the Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan Section) gulped $2.82 million and the Nigeria Abuja Light Rail Project gulped $10.92 million.

Railway-related debt service gulped $74.25 million in 2019 with the Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project (Idu-Kaduna Section) taking $49.91 million, the Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan Section) gulped $12.68 million and the Nigeria Abuja Light Rail Project took $11.66 million.

In 2020, railway-related debt servicing further jumped to $121 million with the continuation of the Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project (Idu-Kaduna Section) taking $48.97 million, the Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan Section) gulped $21.28 million and the Nigeria Abuja Light Rail Project gulped $50.75 million.

The total amount spent on railway-related debt servicing had in 2021, risen to $122.92 million as the FG continued work on the Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project (Idu-Kaduna Section) which gulped $47.96 million, the Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan Section) took $24.08 million and the Nigeria Abuja Light Rail Project gulped $50.88 million.