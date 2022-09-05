RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Data on the crypto & gambling market in Nigeria

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByCryptoGambleTips

Data on the Crypto & Gambling Market in Nigeria
Data on the Crypto & Gambling Market in Nigeria

Nigeria has a population of over 200 million people, making it the most populous country in Africa and the seventh most populous country in the world. The country has a young and rapidly growing population, with 60% of Nigerians aged below 25. Nigeria is also one of the world's fastest-growing economies, with an annual growth rate of 7% in 2019.

Recommended articles

Nigeria's crypto and gambling market is flourishing due to the country's large population and rapid economic growth. Nigeria has a number of crypto exchanges, such as NairaEX and Binance, that allow Nigerians to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. There are also a number of online casinos that cater to Nigerian players, such as Betway Casino and 1xBet Casino. Due to the high number of online platforms for gambling, there are various sites such as CryptoGamble.tips comparison site that help players get good crypto casinos with great bonuses.

The Nigerian government has taken a hands-off approach to regulation of the crypto and gambling industries, which has contributed to their growth. The lack of regulation means that there is no taxation on crypto or gambling profits in Nigeria. This makes Nigeria an attractive destination for both crypto investors and online gamblers.

The most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in Nigeria

Nigeria is home to a number of popular cryptocurrency exchanges, including Luno, NairaEx, and Remitano. These exchanges allow users to buy and sell a variety of digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more. The most common coins used in the gambling market are Bitcoin and Ethereum. In the near future, more cryptocurrencies are expected to start working in online casinos and other gambling platforms.

What is the size of the crypto & gambling market in Nigeria?

The size of the crypto & gambling market in Nigeria is constantly changing and is difficult to estimate. However, according to a report by PwC, the size of the Nigerian gambling market was estimated to be around $1.8 billion in 2017. Considering how well the people are embracing crypto and gambling, the market is estimated to be bigger in the coming years.

The biggest players in the Nigerian crypto & gambling market

Nigeria is one of the biggest players in the global crypto and gambling markets. The country has a large number of crypto exchanges and gambling sites, which cater to a growing number of Nigerians who are interested in these activities.

Nigerian crypto exchanges include Binance, Luno, NairaEx, and Remitano. These exchanges allow Nigerians to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as trade them on international markets. Nigerian gambling sites include Bet9ja, Nairabet, and Supabets. These sites offer a range of casino games, sports betting, and other gambling activities.

The Nigerian government has taken a hands-off approach to regulation of the crypto and gambling industries. This has allowed these industries to flourish in the country. However, the government has recently begun to crack down on unlicensed gambling operations. This is likely to have a negative impact on the industry in Nigeria.

Nigeria is currently seeing a large amount of growth in its crypto and gambling markets.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByCryptoGambleTips

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Data on the crypto & gambling market in Nigeria

Data on the crypto & gambling market in Nigeria

Kenya faces its biggest forex reserve offset in five years following the deflation of the country's currency

Kenya faces its biggest forex reserve offset in five years following the deflation of the country's currency

World Bank pledges to support Nigeria's plan to end fuel subsidy

World Bank pledges to support Nigeria's plan to end fuel subsidy

NCC hikes international call rates from $0.045 to $0.10 per minute

NCC hikes international call rates from $0.045 to $0.10 per minute

7 tips for investing in Africa

7 tips for investing in Africa

NGX extends bullish run, gains N85bn

NGX extends bullish run, gains N85bn

Again, naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N431.50

Again, naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N431.50

Nigeria, China partner to revamp industry, agriculture sectors

Nigeria, China partner to revamp industry, agriculture sectors

World food prices drop for 5th consecutive month – FAO

World food prices drop for 5th consecutive month – FAO

Trending

Fidelity Bank to acquire Union Bank UK (PremiumTimes)

Fidelity Bank set to acquire Union Bank UK

NGX extends bullish run, gains N85bn.

NGX extends bullish run, gains N85bn

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

Binance concludes crypto meetups across southern Nigeria

Dangote group

Dangote cuts sugar import by 40%, targets production of 430,000 tonnes per year