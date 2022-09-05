Data on the crypto & gambling market in Nigeria

Nigeria's crypto and gambling market is flourishing due to the country's large population and rapid economic growth. Nigeria has a number of crypto exchanges, such as NairaEX and Binance, that allow Nigerians to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. There are also a number of online casinos that cater to Nigerian players, such as Betway Casino and 1xBet Casino. Due to the high number of online platforms for gambling, there are various sites such as CryptoGamble.tips comparison site that help players get good crypto casinos with great bonuses.

The Nigerian government has taken a hands-off approach to regulation of the crypto and gambling industries, which has contributed to their growth. The lack of regulation means that there is no taxation on crypto or gambling profits in Nigeria. This makes Nigeria an attractive destination for both crypto investors and online gamblers.

The most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in Nigeria

Nigeria is home to a number of popular cryptocurrency exchanges, including Luno, NairaEx, and Remitano. These exchanges allow users to buy and sell a variety of digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more. The most common coins used in the gambling market are Bitcoin and Ethereum. In the near future, more cryptocurrencies are expected to start working in online casinos and other gambling platforms.

What is the size of the crypto & gambling market in Nigeria?

The size of the crypto & gambling market in Nigeria is constantly changing and is difficult to estimate. However, according to a report by PwC, the size of the Nigerian gambling market was estimated to be around $1.8 billion in 2017. Considering how well the people are embracing crypto and gambling, the market is estimated to be bigger in the coming years.

The biggest players in the Nigerian crypto & gambling market

Nigerian gambling sites include Bet9ja, Nairabet, and Supabets. These sites offer a range of casino games, sports betting, and other gambling activities.

