Data Literacy: How it can benefit your organization?

Organizations have begun to realize the importance of data since the launch of COVID-19 and are now beginning to look at how they can make the most of the data available. Organizations need to ask the question, "Do our employees have the skill set to extract meaningful insights from data and turn them into actions?" This is a common answer.

Organizations collect more data than ever before, including claims, performance measures, and every call, email, or interaction. All this data can be used to improve service delivery, program design, operations, or workforce planning/talent acquisition.

In the past, only large organizations could create a data lake to make use of it. However, all organizations now have the chance to do so through cloud-based options. All organizations will benefit from small to moderate investments.

Although we know we have all the data and it is becoming more influential and powerful than ever before, there is still one problem: Most people aren't very good at understanding data and making sense of it. Data may be a top priority for organizations, but trust in data use is low across all organizations. Data Literacy Solutions gives you a competitive advantage because it increases enterprise performance. Data-literate workers perform better than the rest of their colleagues at their jobs.

Data-literate staff is often hired by data-driven organizations. However, silos can occur when these data-literate employees are confined to reporting and IT areas. These data-literate employees are essential as organizations become increasingly interdependent. Poor, non-evidence-based decisions can be made when this is not possible.

It is crucial that every organization can read, work with, analyze, and then argue with data to be competitive in each industry.

It was once the responsibility of schools, but now it is the responsibility of employers to provide opportunities for skills development. Every employee in an organization should have data literacy as a priority, not just those who are experts. Employers should accept this responsibility as they can reap the benefits.

Over the past decade, data skills have evolved. Previously, organizations required skills in data manipulation, extraction, and SQL. These functions are now embedded in many data platforms and technologies. Skills have evolved to require people who not only understand the systems but also how they work and data security and governance.

Based on conversations I have had with various organizations, it seems that there is a common theme about skill sets in their organization for data-driven decision-making and problem-solving.

Understanding the relevance of data

How to ask the right questions and what they are

Ability to interpret data

Being able to visualize in a way that makes sense

Use a story to motivate decision-makers to take action

While we will always require more technical data skills, soft skills are essential to understanding data and making decisions.

These skills are essential for all roles within an organization. However, because of the lack of these skills in many organizations, it can be difficult to know where to begin in improving your data skills. I advise organizations to start with the basics. Make sure everyone speaks the same language across the organization and knows how to use basic tools.

Excel is the most common technology for data consumers. While many technologies offer analytics and reporting functions, Excel remains the most popular. As a result, aligned programs are more likely to succeed if the skills required by your workforce are well-selected. This could include training in data governance or business intelligence tools.

Although statistics and numbers can seem daunting for many, I emphasize the benefits of improving data skills for the entire organization. Individuals and organizations can reap the main benefits of improved decision-making, confidence and judgment in making decisions, and better use and management of their time. It allows you to use data in all decisions, and determine what data may be needed to support or refute your program design.

Every employee in any organization is required to be data-literate, regardless of their role in HR, financial, policy, or service delivery. Staff must be able to read data and make informed decisions. These skills are not limited to a few people. Anyone can learn them through the right training. There are many options available to help you support your efforts, increase capabilities, and drive positive change. Data proves that data-driven decisions lead to better business outcomes and greater success.

