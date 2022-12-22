Credo scores a brace, wins double awards at BusinessDay’s BAFI Awards

The Bank and Other Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI award) ceremony, a brainchild of BusinessDay Ltd, recognises and rewards businesses and professionals that have achieved excellence in the financial industry.

Credo is a FinTech that provides payment solutions to businesses. They are on a mission to ensure every person in Africa can pay digitally, understand their financial power, and the power of financial services, and do that easily in a safe and secure space with first-rate customer experience. Credo is fanatical about customer and payment experience, ensuring businesses are set up for greater reach, growth, and scale.

Speaking on the award, the Founder of Credo, Adebunmi Wellington, expressed her gratitude for the double honour and promises to keep fostering the growth of financial technology in Nigeria and Africa.

"This recognition is a testament to our resolve for innovation, and how we are at the frontier of social payments, social commerce in Africa as we convert interactions on social media into profit. We are glad to see that our work is making strides in Nigeria and are thankful to the BAFI Award for the recognition. This is just the beginning; we look forward to fostering the growth of financial technology in Nigeria and Africa as a whole,” she enthused.

Since its launch into the market in 2021, Credo continues to set itself apart as the choice Payment Provider, especially among MSMEs. Credo’s customer-first approach led to the unveiling of the gaps prominent in social commerce, the blend of payments and social. This is a perfect example of Credo's mission to couple sector specific use cases for payments whilst guaranteeing safe and secure payment processing that will deliver easy and rewarding payment solutions. Credo’s Social Payment solution is the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa.

