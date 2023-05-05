Cormart ramps up caramel Production

Michal Warchulinski, Production Manager commented on the plant’s capacity and output. “The state-of-art caramel plant has the capacity to produce 15 Metric Tonnes of caramel colour per shift. Whilst we understand that foods have naturally occurring colours, we are pleased to say that our caramel colour is stable, reliable, and compatible with diverse food processes and/or ingredients with a wide range of applications.”

Martin Middernacht, Executive Director of Cormart, reiterated Cormart’s focus on quality. He said, “Our foremost priority is the quality and safety of our products. Our E150C has gained a solid presence in several popular seasoning cubes nationwide and in West Africa. This shows a good index of our uncompromised caramel quality.”

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Cormart's General Manager, Johannes Flosbach, spoke about the growing demands from the food industry. He said, “For nearly a demi-decade, Cormart has supplied Class III caramel to food and beverage industries in Nigeria and neighbouring nations. We remain devoted to producing the purest classes of caramel that will give a flawless finish to the desired colour and flavour profile.”

Cormart’s locally produced Class III caramel colour is made with ammonium compounds. It is safe, widely used and is neither carcinogenic nor genotoxic. This caramel colour is water soluble and used in varieties of seasoning cubes, food additives, pet foods, baked goods, meat mixes, coffee, beers, and many others.

About Cormart Nigeria Limited:

Cormart Nigeria Limited is one of the leading chemical and food raw materials companies in Nigeria and a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate with most of its investments based in emerging markets.

Since its inception in 1980, it has been at the forefront of the production, importation, stocking and distribution of chemicals and other raw materials. It provides premium products and services across the paint, confectioneries, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries. With cutting-edge and cost-effective products and solutions, Cormart represents the business interests of top multinational companies who wish to do business in Nigeria. Cormart is committed to the continuous increase of local production and expansion of product lines to meet emerging market demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information on Cormart Nigeria Limited, please reach out to the Head of Communications, Caroline Nwafor, via email: caroline.nwafor@clicktgi.net

---