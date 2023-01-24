Coralstone Capital rolls out the drums for her 3rd year anniversary

To celebrate this milestone, the company recently organized a dinner and award ceremony which brought its investors, clients and staff together at a choice location in Lagos. It was an opportunity for the brand to appreciate its investors and staff for their dedication and hardwork in the last 3 years.

The dinner and award ceremony was the grand finale of what was a week-long activity which started with a visit to the Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Orphanage where the company donated items such as food, clothing, sanitary pads etc.

The dinner was graced by the big shots in the financial industry and other captains of industry in other sectors ranging from real estates, manufacturing and so on. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Sola Adeyinka, was full of gratitude to everyone who had played a major role in the rapid growth of the company in a short space of time, especially in a hostile business climate. He described how the company had trudged on, defying the odds and has enjoyed success. He lauded the exponential rise of the company which started in 2019 with a N150m balance sheet and has progressed into a balance sheet worth N8bn in a short space of time.

Coralstone Capital has in the last 3 years been at the forefront of value creation for its clients through its service offering which includes; Investments, Wealth Management, Structured Financing and Financial Advisory.

In a short message from the CEO on the night, he praised members of staff for their dedication towards the vision, in his words “Today is a great day for us as a company on the journey to where we want to be, it is said that when you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go with people. We have been blessed with some of the most dedicated men and women as staff. People who have taken ownership of the vision, I want to say a big thank you to them’’

The night saw staff members win several awards which had cash and other exciting gifts attached.

The event was also an opportunity for the company to reel out its plans for the next business year.

Vale, one of its investee companies, seized the opportunity to launch its newest update. Vale is a Digital Bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It was created to ease personal finance for Nigerians; providing a suitable platform that offers savings, third-party transfers, bill payments and investments. It launched in 2020 as a savings and investments app before evolving into a full Digital Bank in Q4 2022. With Vale, customers have the freedom to transact with ease and with the best security systems in place to keep their personal information safe and their funds intact.

The vision driving Vale Bank is to liberate Nigerians from the constraints of traditional banks. Vale has paid its customers as high as 15% interest per annum on their savings while helping them cultivate healthy saving habits in local and foreign currencies. In the space of 2 years, Vale has paid over N100m+ in interest. It is gathered that the Digital Bank is one that rewards Nigerians daily for any amount saved on the wallet which is in line with the brand slogan - The Bank That Truly Pays You.

The Chief Technology Officer, Segun Ojo, spoke about the latest updates on the app and why everyone needs Vale Bank.

Coralstone Capital Limited is an Investment company founded in January 2019 to power the dreams of everyday people by providing them with premium financial services tailored to suit their financial needs. From low-interest loans to high-yield investments, asset management, and financial advisory

Coralstone Capital is positioned to render world-class financial services to Corporates (including medium and small-scale businesses), High Net worth Individuals (HNIs) and Mass Affluent Consumer Markets.

As the company celebrates her third anniversary, it is clear that the success achieved so far is just the beginning. With a strong track record of delivering impressive returns for its investors, the company looks forward to continuing its growth and helping its clients reach their financial goals.

As it looks ahead to the future, the company is committed to delivering the highest level of service and expertise to its clients and is excited to see what 2023 unfolds.

---