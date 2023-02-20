City to city, Malta Guinness, joins Fehin Lean on her cross-country adventure to spread nourishing goodness

In a space dominated mostly by male bikers, Malta Guinness has identified the need to support a female biker’s dreams of daring the impossible. This has fueled its active participation in the FehinLean Nigeria tour 2023 which is a cross-country road trip touching 20 states in a 2,700km journey which saw her engage hundreds of fans through the tour. The road trip started on the 21st January and ended on the 29th January 2023 from Lagos through Abia, to Owerri, Calabar, Makurdi, Jos, Abuja, Ekiti and back to Lagos, all completed within 7 days.

FehinLean, after traveling across major towns and cities, made stops at the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja on the 27th January, 2023 and at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, on the 29th January 2023 to a warm reception where friends and fans had her share her travel adventure with them over cans of ice-cold Malta Guinness.

Speaking on the partnership, the Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere noted that the partnership was borne out of the brand’s passion for fueling the can-do spirit of Nigerians. “Malta Guinness is excited about this partnership as it is yet another opportunity for us to share Goodness, first with FehinLean, and also with the various communities that she visited during the course of her cross-country journey. When you’re taking up a challenge like FehinLean just accomplished, Malta Guinness is the drink you need to stay refueled and revitalized”, He concluded.

The Partnership with Fehin Lean is part of Malta Guinness’s ongoing “Enjoy a World of Good” campaign, which invites Nigerians to embrace a life of holistic wellness, while renewing its commitment to nourishing, celebrating and inspiring young Nigerians with holistic experiences. Follow @MaltaGuinnessNG on Instagram and www.facebook.com/maltaguinness for more exciting details about the nourishing goodness of activations around you.

