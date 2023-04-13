The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Chinese Yuan strengthens against dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

Dollar vs. Yuan
Dollar vs. Yuan

Recommended articles

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

Repayment of Nigeria's $800 million World Bank loan to end in 2051

Repayment of Nigeria's $800 million World Bank loan to end in 2051

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

EAPCC's Green Smart City plan puts a halt to Kenya's affordable housing project following a legal battle

EAPCC's Green Smart City plan puts a halt to Kenya's affordable housing project following a legal battle

Netflix to expand operations in Africa after successful investment in local content production

Netflix to expand operations in Africa after successful investment in local content production

Chinese Yuan strengthens against dollar

Chinese Yuan strengthens against dollar

Trading activities on NGX close flat

Trading activities on NGX close flat

FirstBank announces corporate name change of subsidiaries

FirstBank announces corporate name change of subsidiaries

The International Monetary Fund has committed to aiding Burundi for the first time in 8 years

The International Monetary Fund has committed to aiding Burundi for the first time in 8 years

Pulse Sports

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote retains richest African title on Forbes billionaires list 2023

Telecom revenue threatened as abandoned mobile lines hit 96.7 million

Telecom revenue threatened as abandoned mobile lines hit 96.7 million

Online loan apps barred from accessing customers' private details (Credit: stawika)

Online loan apps barred from accessing customers' private details

Senate indicts NNPCL for non-disclosure of crude oil supplies worth ₦102 billion

Senate indicts NNPCL for non-disclosure of crude oil supplies worth ₦102 billion