Chi Farms to double chicken processing capacity

The expansion project will involve significant investments in ultra-modern equipment and other capital assets and human capital development through training.

Dr Tunji Olaitan, the company’s Managing Director, noted that the capacity-doubling project is in a bid to match supply with the high demand for Chi Farms’ premium chicken products in the market. “The orders we have been receiving from customers are well beyond our current production capacity hence the decision to double our entire chicken processing operation”, he said.

Martin Middernacht, the company’s Executive Director, said despite plans to double the processing capacity, the operational goal remains to ensure that products are wholesome and safe for consumption, in line with the best processing standards and regulatory requirements.

He also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to ensuring consistent product availability through effective planning and operations across all levels of the value chain, adding that the ongoing expansion strategy is bolstered by the commitment to bring diverse premium value products to the reach of customers.

Chi Farms products range from whole-dressed chicken, cut-ups, chicken fillets, chicken wings, smoked chicken, chicken laps, chicken breast, peppered chicken, and chicken nuggets.

---