The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

CBN has no plans to phase out redesigned naira notes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The redesigned and old notes will continue to be accepted as legal tender.

The redesigned notes launched in December 2022 with the backing of CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele (left), and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Presidency]
The redesigned notes launched in December 2022 with the backing of CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele (left), and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Presidency]

Recommended articles

CBN's Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isa AbdulMumin, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

The statement was a reaction to viral news on social media that the apex bank was contemplating the withdrawal of the recently redesigned ₦‎1,000, ₦‎500 and ₦‎200 currency banknotes from circulation.

"We wish to emphatically state that such speculation is unfounded and a ploy by some interests to cause panic among members of the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The new and old currency notes have been circulating side-by-side.

"The CBN has been taking delivery of a good quantity of the redesigned banknotes from the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Limited," he said.

Abdulmumin said that the apex bank was committed to supplying the approved indent for the smooth running of the economy.

"We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard any report suggesting a phase-out of the redesigned currency.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the redesigned and old notes will continue to be accepted as legal tender.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They will circulate side-by-side for transactions ahead of the December 31 deadline, when the old ₦‎1,000, ₦‎500 and ₦‎200 banknotes will eventually be phased out," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN has no plans to phase out redesigned naira notes

CBN has no plans to phase out redesigned naira notes

Unilever and Cadbury Nigeria record impressive revenue growth in Q1 2023

Unilever and Cadbury Nigeria record impressive revenue growth in Q1 2023

Expert fears new WhatsApp feature can expose users to hacking

Expert fears new WhatsApp feature can expose users to hacking

See the alarming sum of money being lost to gender inequality in Uganda

See the alarming sum of money being lost to gender inequality in Uganda

Indonesia and Kenya set to recover their lost trade revenue

Indonesia and Kenya set to recover their lost trade revenue

Where Africans are saving the most in USD: Top 10 countries revealed

Where Africans are saving the most in USD: Top 10 countries revealed

Tanzania takes on the mammoth task of building Africa's longest bridge

Tanzania takes on the mammoth task of building Africa's longest bridge

See the lucrative clothing deals agreed upon by the US and Kenyan governments

See the lucrative clothing deals agreed upon by the US and Kenyan governments

Otedola reportedly exits Transcorp after losing battle for control to Elumelu

Otedola reportedly exits Transcorp after losing battle for control to Elumelu

Pulse Sports

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

Nigerians to pay more for DStv, GOtv packages as MultiChoice increases subscription rates

Medium-Sized Accounting Firm providing top-notch services to Nigerian businesses

Medium-sized accounting firm providing top-notch services to Nigerian businesses

PoS terminals deployed in Nigeria rises to 1.8 million

PoS terminals deployed in Nigeria rises to 1.8 million

₦2.3 trillion oil revenue lost in 12 months due to oil theft - IOC

₦2.3 trillion oil revenue lost in 12 months due to oil theft - IOC