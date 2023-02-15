ADVERTISEMENT
CarePay SELECT: Sign up for free and save up to 20% on medical, beauty, and weight loss products

Nigerians can now save big on their healthcare and lifestyle expenses with CarePay SELECT. This free service offers up to 20% discounts on a wide range of quality medical, beauty, and weight loss products and services at over 100 leading pharmacies, labs and clinics across Nigeria, notably outlets of leading healthcare and lifestyle brands such as MedPlus, HealthPlus, Synlab, Khairo Diet Clinic, and Phoenix Derma and Aesthetic Clinic.

Signing up for CarePay SELECT is quick and easy. Simply visit https://healthcarediscountcard.carepay.com to register for the service or send "YES" to 0800-CAREPAY (0800-2273729) on WhatsApp. In no time, you'll be able to start taking advantage of the savings offered by CarePay SELECT.

CarePay SELECT is a healthcare discount service provided by CarePay Nigeria Limited, a healthcare fintech with a mission to empower people to afford the healthcare services they need. As a one-stop shop for healthcare financing, CarePay allows consumers to save money on quality healthcare and lifestyle products and services through discounts, insurance, and credit products.

As a subscriber to CarePay SELECT, you'll also receive valuable health tips and information designed to help you live your best life. With expert health information and up to 20% discounts on essential healthcare and lifestyle products and services, CarePay SELECT is a comprehensive solution for anyone looking to prioritize their well-being and live their best life. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to save money and live your best life - sign up FREE for CarePay SELECT today! Visit https://healthcarediscountcard.carepay.com to register for the service or send "YES" to 0800-CAREPAY (0800-2273729) on WhatsApp, NOW!

The president of Kenya reveals his ambitious plans to enhance Kenya’s health sector

Get Started with online trading: A comprehensive guide for beginners

Tecno and Itel dominate Africa's smartphone market despite 18% drop in 2022

Top oil-producing countries in Africa in 2023

Leading African identity verification platform, Smile Identity, raises $20 Million in series B funding for Pan-African expansion

CarePay SELECT: Sign up for free and save up to 20% on medical, beauty, and weight loss products

The currency being used all across Nigeria should not be the legal one according to the country’s Central Bank

Central Bank of Nigeria seizes N365.24 million counterfeit notes in 5 years

Naira Swap Deadline: Fuel stations, retail outlets reject old notes as CBN keeps Nigerians in suspense

Zenith bank customers left stranded amid rumors of service shutdown

NNPCL reveals N4.2 trillion is needed to fix Nigeria's subsidy payments in 2023

