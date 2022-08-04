RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Buhari’s aides, Dangote and other Nigerians bag Niger Republic highest civilian awards

Authors:

Ima Elijah

POV: However, there is no Southerner on the list of prominent citizens recognized.

Dangote in Niger
Dangote in Niger
Recommended articles

Who and who collected awards: The awardees include two aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, two businessmen, and two governors.

They are Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant (Household and Domestic Affairs) to the President, and the State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure.

The businessmen are Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group; and Abdulsamad Rabi’u, President, BUA Group.

The state governors honoured are Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa and Mohammed Bello Matawalle of Zamfara.

All were awarded the “Order of Merit of Niger” and “Great Master of National Awards”.

Nigeria-Niger bromance?: Niger President Mohammed Bazoum noted that his country cherished Nigeria as one of its closest neighbours and friends.

Bazoum said the “Brother Nigerians” made great strides in increasing understanding between the two nations and are agents of social and economic development.

Progressive Eye Witness: Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Chairman and Kebbi Governor Abubakar Bagudu attended the event.

Why Niger gave the awards: Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said the awards were in recognition of the recipients’ roles in the promotion of better relations between the countries.

POV: However, there is no Southerner on the list of prominent citizens recognized.

Meanwhile, *clears throat*: The Nigerian government on Wednesday, August 03, confirmed that President Buhari approved the purchase and donation of vehicles, worth N1.4 billion, to the award-giving Niger Republic.

Nigeria defends giving N1.4 billion worth vehicles to Niger: The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, told journalists after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that the donation was to help Niger address its security concerns.

She said such donations by Nigeria to its neighbours were common.

Ms Ahmed said it is the president’s prerogative to take such decisions after a careful assessment of the situation.

Zainab Ahmed says Buhari has the final say: “Nigerians have the right to ask questions, but also the president has the responsibility to make an assessment of what is in the best interest of the country and I cannot question the decision myself.

“I have said that this is not the first time and that Nigeria as a country has provided an intervention to our neighbours. It is in the best interest of Nigeria to do so.”

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed at the first Saturday night party

BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed at the first Saturday night party

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Alex Iwobi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Alex Iwobi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Gunmen kill hotelier, LAUTECH student, motorcyclist after N5m ransom payment

Gunmen kill hotelier, LAUTECH student, motorcyclist after N5m ransom payment

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

Trending

Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami. [Twitter/@FMoCDENigeria]

Ogun will soon become Nigeria’s Silicon Valley - Isa Pantami

Hard times hit Nigerians as Kerosene price jumps to over N800 per litre, (TheNation)

Hard times hit Nigerians as Kerosene price jumps to over N800 per litre

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Inuwa Abdullahi speaking at GAT Summit 2022 in Lagos. (Technext)

NITDA DG calls for collaboration between Govt and tech executives to create right regulations

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)

Kogi governor bans use of facemasks and shuts down brothels