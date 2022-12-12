BudPay partners with Codashop to offer gamers in Nigeria a seamless way to pay for their games

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the partnership, BudPay’s Vice President Global Sales, Mr Olufumi Odunuga says; “With the rapid pace of technology, innovation has driven a powerful shift in gaming and consumer expectation. This partnership will enable us to extend our footprint in the gaming industry and provide Nigerians with access to Codashop, and its seamless payment platform, when buying game credits or vouchers.”

Codashop Vice President of Marketing, Guillaume Noe expanded on the benefits of this partnership, stating “Codashop is dedicated to helping gamers enhance their digital experience, by making their gaming content purchases as simple as possible, wherever they are. Partnering with BudPay allows us to serve the Nigerian gaming community better.”

The partnership between BudPay and Codashop enables gamers to seamlessly and securely add in-game currency to their player account with no registration, and is available across popular gaming titles, including the purchase of Call of Duty Mobile Points and PUBG Mobile UCs.As COD points are deposited directly into your account- leaving more time for play!

BudPay offers payment services via generic, low-level, secure, and PCI-compliant APIs which allows gamers to accept and make payments via the varying payment options available.

About Codashop and Coda Payments

Codashop, operated by Coda Payments (“Coda”), is the leading source for game currencies and content trusted by millions of customers each month. Codashop is a global marketplace where players can discover content to help them unleash their creativity and make their favorite games even better, with the flexibility to pay with hundreds of convenient and secure payment methods. Coda also offers Codapay, which allows publishers of digital content to accept the same range of

payment methods available on Codashop on their own websites, and xShop, which allows publishers to distribute their products through a range of e-commerce and other consumer-facing platforms. The Coda vision is to be the platform of choice for taking life’s digital experiences over the top.

For more information about Codashop, check out its website and social media pages.

About BudPay

BudPay is a technology company dedicated to building modern payments infrastructure that allows businesses to receive payments globally. We have worked with businesses on the continent to understand their needs, and are now ready to deliver solutions that will enable these businesses to expand into international markets. Our team is composed of international professionals with over twenty years experience in the payment industry.

Visit BudPay and its social media pages (Twitter,Facebook and Instagram) for more information.

